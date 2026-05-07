Eko Health Appoints Dr. Steven Steinhubl as Chief Medical Officer

Prominent cardiologist and digital health leader joins Eko Health to advance clinical innovation and global impact of AI-enabled cardiac detection

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eko Health, a leader in applying artificial intelligence (AI) for the early detection of heart and lung diseases, today announced the appointment of Steven R. Steinhubl, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and member of the executive leadership team.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steinhubl will help drive Eko's clinical strategy, research initiatives, and external scientific collaborations, further strengthening the evidence base and accelerating AI adoption across health systems worldwide. His multidisciplinary background spanning engineering, physiology and medicine uniquely positions him to bridge technology innovation with practical clinical application.

"As a clinician and researcher, I've long believed that the future of cardiovascular care lies in combining high-fidelity physiological data with intelligent analytics delivered seamlessly at the point of care," said Dr. Steinhubl. "Eko's platform represents a powerful step toward that future. By embedding AI into a tool clinicians already use every day, we can support earlier recognition of cardiac risk without disrupting workflow. I'm excited to help expand the scientific foundation, clinical partnerships, and real-world impact of this technology."

Dr. Steinhubl currently serves as the Vincent P. Reilly Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Purdue University in the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering and is a member of the Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering in West Lafayette, Indiana. A globally recognized cardiologist, clinical researcher, and digital medicine pioneer, Dr. Steinhubl has dedicated his career to advancing cardiovascular care through the integration of wearable technologies, artificial intelligence, and virtual-first care models.

Dr. Steinhubl's research focuses on personal wearable sensor technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare, precision communication strategies in digital health, virtual-first care delivery, and the use of digital technologies to address health inequities. Over the course of his career, he has authored peer-reviewed publications and led large-scale clinical research initiatives aimed at improving early detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease.

"Steve understands both the clinical realities of cardiovascular care and the promise of new technologies to improve it," said Connor Landgraf, co-founder and CEO of Eko Health. "As Eko expands the global reach of AI-powered cardiac detection, his leadership will help ensure our work continues to translate into meaningful outcomes for clinicians and the patients they serve."

Dr. Steinhubl's appointment comes amid accelerating clinical and commercial momentum for Eko Health. Over the past year:

Together, these milestones reflect growing global adoption of AI-assisted auscultation technologies designed to bring advanced cardiac detection into everyday clinical practice.

About Eko Health



Eko Health is a pioneering AI early disease detection company advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its portfolio of digital stethoscopes, ECG devices, software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform, with more than 700,000 devices sold worldwide, helps clinicians detect earlier and manage treatment more effectively to improve patient outcomes. Eko Health is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

For more information, visit ekohealth.com.

Media Contact:



Sam Moore



Eko Health



sam.moore@ekohealth.com



©2026 Eko Health, Inc. All rights reserved. MKT-0004477

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SOURCE Eko Health