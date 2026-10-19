Ekalia takes an important step in the deployment of Astatine-211 in the United States through a collaboration agreement with Telix

The joint venture between IBA and Framatome will leverage Telix’s capabilities to accelerate the production and availability of Astatine-211 in the US market.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, Paris, France, Indianapolis, United States, and Melbourne, Australia, October 19th, 2026, 7 a.m. – Ekalia (company in formation), the joint venture combining IBA’s technological expertise (Ion Beam Applications, EURONEXT) with Framatome’s industrial know-how, has entered into a collaboration agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, “Telix”), a global leader in radiopharmaceuticals, aimed at accelerating the production of Astatine-211 (At-211) in the United States.

Following Ekalia’s planned first site in France, this collaboration marks an important step in the development of a robust, reliable and international infrastructure to support the advancement of Astatine-211-based targeted alpha therapies for cancer treatment.

Astatine-211 is recognized as a promising alpha-emitting radioisotope for the development of innovative cancer treatments1. However, its broader adoption remains constrained by the availability of sufficient production capacity2. Through this agreement, Ekalia will be able to leverage Telix’s radiopharmaceutical network (RLS Radiopharmacies, “RLS”) and operational capabilities to accelerate the commissioning of its first production unit in the United States. The first installation is intended to be at RLS Trevose in Pennsylvania, with the potential for further rollout across the RLS network as demand develops.

“Making Astatine-211 more widely available requires not only technological expertise, but also the ability to build reliable production capacity where it is needed”, says Bruno Scutnaire, CEO of Ekalia. By leveraging Telix’s existing capabilities in the United States, we can move faster towards establishing our first US production unit, while laying the foundations for Ekalia’s broader development in the country.”

An operational collaboration supporting the broader ecosystem

This collaboration represents an important step in Ekalia’s broader ambition to develop Astatine-211 production capacity in the United States. It also reflects the partners’ shared commitment to supporting the advancement of Astatine-211-based targeted therapies and fostering an open ecosystem that can help accelerate patient access to innovation in nuclear medicine. Under the agreement, Telix will benefit from secured access to a portion of the Astatine-211 production capacity.

“Owning the path from isotope to patient is central to our development and commercialization strategy”, explains Chad Watkins, General Manager, Isotope Strategy at Telix. “This collaboration gives Telix a dedicated, long-term source of astatine-211 to advance our alpha therapy pipeline, and demonstrates the strategic value of the RLS platform as a potential host for next-generation isotope production in the U.S. We are delighted to partner with IBA and Framatome, two global leaders in this field, to help advance reliable, scalable astatine-211 production."

About EKALIA

Ekalia (company in formation) is the joint venture between IBA (Ion Beam Applications, EURONEXT) and Framatome, dedicated to deploying an international network of industrial-scale Astatine-211 production sites close to customers, making this promising radioisotope available for future targeted cancer therapies. Jointly owned by the two partners, the new company combines IBA's cutting edge cyclotron and isotope production technologies with Framatome's nuclear industrial expertise. Together, the two companies intend to establish a network of production sites across Europe and North America.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX) is a commercial-stage global rad

iopharmaceutical company, advancing targeted theranostics to improve outcomes for people with cancer across the patient journey. Theranostics pairs a precision diagnostic with a targeted therapy to both diagnose and treat disease.

Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.telixpharma.com or follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Thomas Pevenage

Investor Relations at IBA

+32 10 475 890

investorrelations@iba-group.com

Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability at IBA

communication@iba-group.com

Framatome Media Contact

Contact presse :

press@framatomemedia.com

www.framatome.com







1 Lindegren et al. EJNMMI Radioph. and Chem. (2026) 11, 15 doi:10.1186/s41181-026-00428-0

2 Albertsson P et al; Frontiers in Med (2023),9, 1076210: doi:10.3389/fmed.2022.1076210.





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