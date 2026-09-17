Eirion Therapeutics to Present Promising First-in-Human ET-02 Data at the Third BCN Hair Meeting

Topical 5% ET-02 Increased Hair Growth in 28 Days Compares Favorably with Reported Results for Topical and Oral Minoxidil

Phase 2 Clinical Trial Expected to Begin in 2027

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eirion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative aesthetic prescription product offerings, today announced that the company will make a scientific presentation about its product candidate ET-02 for androgenetic alopecia at the Third BCN Hair Meeting, taking place September 17 - 19, 2026 in Sitges, Spain.

Eirion's CEO & President, Jon Edelson, MD, will present "A Novel More Effective Treatment for Androgenetic Alopecia: Clinical Comparison of First in Human Trial Results of Topical ET-02 with Topical and Oral Formulations of Minoxidil" during the poster sessions that will take place on Friday, September 18, 4:30 PM – 5:00 PM CET and on Saturday, September 19, 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM CET.

"The BCN Hair Meeting is a premier forum for advancing hair research, and we are excited to share the promising results from our first-in-human trial of topical ET-02," said Dr. Edelson. "After only one month of treatment, ET-02 compared favorably with results reported for clinical trials of topical minoxidil after four months and oral minoxidil after six months. These findings support ET-02's potential to offer a differentiated new approach to treating androgenetic alopecia."

"We look forward to advancing ET-02 into a six-month Phase 2 clinical trial, which we expect to begin in 2027," Dr. Edelson added.

About Eirion Therapeutics, Inc.

Eirion Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing next-generation prescription products for aesthetic dermatology. Eirion currently has a rich pipeline of products focusing on treatments for androgenetic alopecia, hair greying, wrinkles, and primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

To learn more about Eirion, please visit: www.eirionthera.com

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EvolveMKD



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SOURCE Eirion Therapeutics, Inc.