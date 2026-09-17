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Eirion Therapeutics to Present Promising First-in-Human ET-02 Data at the Third BCN Hair Meeting

September 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

Topical 5% ET-02 Increased Hair Growth in 28 Days Compares Favorably with Reported Results for Topical and Oral Minoxidil

Phase 2 Clinical Trial Expected to Begin in 2027

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eirion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative aesthetic prescription product offerings, today announced that the company will make a scientific presentation about its product candidate ET-02 for androgenetic alopecia at the Third BCN Hair Meeting, taking place September 17 - 19, 2026 in Sitges, Spain.  

Eirion Logo

Eirion's CEO & President, Jon Edelson, MD, will present "A Novel More Effective Treatment for Androgenetic Alopecia: Clinical Comparison of First in Human Trial Results of Topical ET-02 with Topical and Oral Formulations of Minoxidil" during the poster sessions that will take place on Friday, September 18, 4:30 PM – 5:00 PM CET and on Saturday, September 19, 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM CET.

"The BCN Hair Meeting is a premier forum for advancing hair research, and we are excited to share the promising results from our first-in-human trial of topical ET-02," said Dr. Edelson. "After only one month of treatment, ET-02 compared favorably with results reported for clinical trials of topical minoxidil after four months and oral minoxidil after six months. These findings support ET-02's potential to offer a differentiated new approach to treating androgenetic alopecia."

"We look forward to advancing ET-02 into a six-month Phase 2 clinical trial, which we expect to begin in 2027," Dr. Edelson added.

About Eirion Therapeutics, Inc.

Eirion Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing next-generation prescription products for aesthetic dermatology. Eirion currently has a rich pipeline of products focusing on treatments for androgenetic alopecia, hair greying, wrinkles, and primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

To learn more about Eirion, please visit: www.eirionthera.com 

Media Contact

Megan Driscoll

EvolveMKD

mdriscoll@evolvemkd.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eirion-therapeutics-to-present-promising-first-in-human-et-02-data-at-the-third-bcn-hair-meeting-302879501.html

SOURCE Eirion Therapeutics, Inc.

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