Eilean Therapeutics Presents Novel, Selective, Brain-Permeable CDK2 Inhibitor for Treatment of CCNE1-Dependent Cancers

DOVER, Del., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eilean Therapeutics LLC, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing best-in-class and first-in-class therapies targeting escape mutations in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for its novel, brain-permeable CDK2 inhibitor at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The compound demonstrates high selectivity for CDK2 over other cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs), excellent safety and tolerability, and a broad therapeutic window in models of multiple cyclin-E1 (CCNE1)–CDK2–dependent neoplasms that exhibit poor response to current standard-of-care treatments, including approved CDK4/6 and investigational CDK2 inhibitors.

Eilean plans to present the drug candidate data at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics and to advance this highly selective CDK2 inhibitor into a First-in-Human clinical study in Q4 2025.

"Targeting CCNE1/CDK2-driven cancers remains an urgent unmet medical need," said Nikolay Savchuk, PhD, Chief Operating Officer at Eilean Therapeutics. "Our data demonstrate that this compound achieves an optimal balance of potency, selectivity, and brain permeability, supporting its potential to benefit patients with aggressive, therapy-resistant solid tumors."

About Eilean Therapeutics

Eilean Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing best-in-class and first-in-class therapies that address resistance-driven and proliferative malignancies. Leveraging its proprietary hybrid AI/ML-enabled drug design platform, Eilean integrates partner data, advanced chem-bio modeling, and deep domain expertise to accelerate the discovery and optimization of differentiated cancer therapies.

Eilean's oncology portfolio comprises independent programs developing a selective, brain-penetrant CDK2 inhibitor for CCNE1-amplified cancers and a selective, brain-penetrant CDK4 inhibitor for CCND1-amplified tumors. Each program is engineered to achieve synergy and compatibility with complementary targeted or immune-oncology treatments, addressing resistance to existing therapies.

