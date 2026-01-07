SUBSCRIBE
eGenesis to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#JPM26--eGenesis, a biotechnology company developing human-compatible engineered organs to address the global organ shortage, today announced that Mike Curtis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. PT.



About eGenesis
eGenesis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human-compatible engineered organs to address the severe global organ shortage. The Company’s proprietary genome engineering platform enables extensive, multiplex gene edits to remove key biological barriers, add protective human transgenes, and inactivate endogenous retroviruses. EGEN-2784, a genetically engineered porcine kidney, is the Company’s lead program and is currently being evaluated in a multi-patient Expanded Access study at MGH. eGenesis is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.egenesisbio.com.


Media
Kimberly Ha
eGenesis
kimberly.ha@egenesisbio.com

