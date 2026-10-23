eGenesis Appoints Daniel Leblanc as Chief Manufacturing and Supply Officer

Biopharmaceutical industry veteran brings more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing, technical operations and commercialization to support eGenesis' clinical development and commercial readiness

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#engineering--eGenesis, Inc. (eGenesis), a biotechnology company developing human-compatible engineered organs to address the global organ shortage, today announced the appointment of Daniel Leblanc as Chief Manufacturing and Supply Officer.

Mr. Leblanc brings more than 25 years of global biopharmaceutical industry experience spanning manufacturing, technical operations, quality, supply chain and commercialization. He has a track record of building and scaling manufacturing organizations, establishing global supply networks and advancing complex therapeutic technologies from early development through regulatory approval and commercial manufacturing.

“Dan brings extensive expertise in manufacturing and operational strategy for innovative therapies. His leadership will be instrumental as we advance our clinical programs and prepare for future commercialization,” said Mike Curtis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, eGenesis. “His extensive experience in manufacturing strategy, process development, quality systems and commercial supply will be instrumental as we continue to build the infrastructure necessary to bring genetically engineered organs to patients in need.”

Prior to joining eGenesis, Mr. Leblanc served as Chief Technology Officer at Ensoma, where he helped build the company's technical operations, quality and supply chain functions and established the external manufacturing network to advance its in vivo gene therapy platform into clinical development.

Previously, Mr. Leblanc held senior leadership positions at Flexion Therapeutics, most recently as Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Operations, where he played a central role in the development, scale-up and commercialization of Zilretta, a novel extended-release microsphere therapy, including complex comparability work supporting process and site changes. Earlier in his career, Mr. Leblanc also held CMC and manufacturing leadership positions at Merck Serono and Alkermes.

“eGenesis is at the forefront of the treatment of organ failure, and I am excited to join the company at such an important stage in its development,” said Mr. Leblanc. “The progress eGenesis has made in advancing genetically engineered organs into the clinic underscores the tremendous potential of this technology. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, establish scalable operations and support the company's mission of making life-saving organ transplants available to more patients.”

Mr. Leblanc holds an Executive Master's in Technology Management from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and School of Engineering and Applied Science, and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Syracuse University.

The appointment comes as eGenesis continues to advance its lead product, EGEN-2784, a genetically engineered porcine kidney for patients with kidney failure. The company has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to initiate a Phase 1/2/3 clinical trial of EGEN-2784 and is advancing additional products targeting liver and heart failure.

About eGenesis

eGenesis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human-compatible engineered organs to address the severe global organ shortage. The company's proprietary genome engineering platform enables multiplex gene editing designed to address key barriers to xenotransplantation, including immune rejection and pathogen safety. EGEN-2784, a genetically engineered porcine kidney, is the company's lead program. eGenesis is also developing products for liver and heart failure. To date, the company has received FDA clearance to conduct clinical studies across its kidney and liver programs. eGenesis is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.eGenesisbio.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

eGenesis

kimberly.ha@egenesisbio.com



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Matthew Osborne

LifeSci Advisors

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