Edwards Lifesciences Outlines Growth Strategy at Annual Investor Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) will discuss the company’s focused strategy for long-term sustainable growth, provide an update on its technology pipeline to serve more patients and share financial guidance today during its annual investor conference. Edwards enters 2025, its first full year as a purely structural heart company, in a strong position with major growth drivers in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT), the continued long-term performance of Surgical, and future opportunities with Structural Heart Failure and Aortic Regurgitation (AR).





Highlights of today’s conference include:

Reaffirming original 2024 total company constant currency sales growth guidance of 8% to 10%

Advancing broad portfolio of structural heart therapies with meaningful catalysts in 2025: TAVR growth reinforced by leading technology and EARLY TAVR TMTT contribution accelerated by PASCAL, EVOQUE and SAPIEN M3

Projecting 2025 constant currency sales growth of 8% - 10%; adjusted EPS of $2.40 - $2.50 TAVR sales of $4.1 - $4.4 billion; maintaining constant currency growth of 5% - 7%, which assumes mid-year indication approval from EARLY TAVR TMTT sales of $500 - $530 million; constant currency growth of 50% - 60%

Increasing contribution from an expanding set of structural heart therapies in 2026 and beyond; targeting 10% average annual total company sales growth and double-digit EPS growth Mid-to-high single digit TAVR growth driven by EARLY TAVR and PROGRESS TMTT increasing contribution to growth, reaching $2 billion by 2030 Increasing contribution from new therapeutic areas including Structural Heart Failure and AR



“It is an exciting day for Edwards as we share our vision for 2025 and how our talented team and focus in structural heart is enabling us to help even more patients,” said Bernard Zovighian, Edwards’ CEO. “We are projecting another year of strong total company sales growth of 8 to 10 percent. We have significant opportunities to grow TAVR and are proud to continue our deep commitment to advancing science and streamlining care for aortic stenosis patients. Our vision for TMTT has developed into a growth portfolio of differentiated technologies. In Surgical, we continue to see strong global adoption of our premium RESILIA technologies.”

Zovighian continued, “In 2026 and beyond, strong total company sales growth will be driven by meaningful catalysts with the potential to change aortic stenosis treatment, including EARLY TAVR and the expected successful outcome from the FDA-approved PROGRESS pivotal trial. TMTT’s portfolio of life-changing therapies including PASCAL, EVOQUE and SAPIEN M3 will drive multiple years of rapid growth, while AR and Structural Heart Failure will address two new significant patient opportunities.”

Topics to be discussed at today’s conference include:

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) – Edwards’ TAVR is positioned for strong sustainable growth as many patients remain undiagnosed, untreated or experience treatment delays. The company’s SAPIEN platform of TAVR valves remains the category leader and the best-in-class therapy for lifetime management of aortic stenosis.

“The future of TAVR remains strong driven by greater awareness, patient access, advances in new technologies, as well as indication expansion and increased global adoption,” said Larry Wood, Edwards’ CVP and Group President, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement and Surgical.

Upcoming milestones include:

Strong global adoption of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA system

Transformation of patient care stemming from EARLY TAVR, a pivotal trial studying the treatment of patients with severe aortic stenosis without symptoms

Advancement through the follow-up process of PROGRESS, the fully enrolled pivotal trial studying the treatment of moderate aortic stenosis patients

Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) – Edwards is revolutionizing care for the millions of patients suffering from mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company has successfully commercialized a unique portfolio of differentiated therapies, including PASCAL and EVOQUE. At the same time, the company remains committed to its strategy of transformative product innovation, robust and expanding clinical evidence to support approvals and adoption, as well as comprehensive support to ensure excellent real-world patient outcomes.

“Continued progress across our unique portfolio of life-changing mitral and tricuspid therapies will result in more patients diagnosed and treated, and a significant long-term growth opportunity,” said Daveen Chopra, Edwards’ CVP, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies.

Upcoming milestones include:

Commercialization in the U.S. and Europe of the EVOQUE tricuspid valve, including the recently approved larger 56mm valve

Continued global expansion of the PASCAL Precision system

CE Mark for SAPIEN M3, the world’s first transcatheter mitral valve replacement system, remains on-track for mid-year 2025, with U.S. approval in H1 2026

Completion of follow-up in CLASP IITR, a pivotal trial studying PASCAL for tricuspid patients

Surgical – Edwards remains committed to advancing its leadership in surgical therapies. The company is focused on identifying and solving critical unmet needs in cardiac surgery to help patients live longer, healthier and more active lives. In 2025, Edwards will continue to drive adoption of its RESILIA portfolio, the new standard of tissue durability, including INSPIRIS, MITRIS and KONECT. Also in 2025, Edwards will continue to expand access to its best-in-class surgical innovations in emerging markets to help benefit millions of patients worldwide.

Structural Heart Failure – During 2025, Edwards plans to build a foundation for growth in Implantable Heart Failure Management, a meaningful long-term opportunity for patients suffering from heart failure. With the recent U.S. approval of the Cordella system, an implantable pulmonary artery pressure sensor allowing advanced heart failure management, Edwards will focus on building its commercial team and deploying physician training and case support to ensure high quality outcomes.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR-AR) – Edwards will invest to accelerate the development of Aortic Regurgitation (AR) therapies to enable earlier patient access. AR is a deadly undertreated disease that currently has no catheter-based option. As the pioneers in valve innovation, Edwards is well-positioned to lead this next frontier of aortic valve disease treatment and expects this to be the beginning of a long-term, iterative strategy similar to TAVR.

2025 Guidance

Sales $5.6 - $6.0 billion (8% - 10% constant currency growth) TAVR $4.1 - $4.4 billion (5% - 7% constant currency growth) TMTT $500 - $530 million (50% - 60% constant currency growth) Surgical $970 million - $1.05 billion (mid-single digit constant currency growth) FX Impact on Sales ~$100 million unfavorable (~2pt downside to reported growth) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 78% - 79% Adjusted Operating Margin 27% - 28% Tax Rate 15% - 18% Adjusted EPS $2.40 - $2.50 Diluted Shares Outstanding 585 – 595 million

In addition to Zovighian, Wood and Chopra, other members of Edwards’ management team presenting include:

Todd Brinton, M.D., F.A.C.C., Chief Scientific Officer

Diane Gomez-Thinnes, CVP, Implantable Heart Failure Management

Wayne Markowitz, SVP, Surgical

Scott Ullem, Chief Financial Officer

The conference will also include a session with:

Michael Mack, MD, Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Baylor Scott & White Health – Dallas, Texas.

Carrie Redick, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, Director of Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart at Atlantic Health Systems – Morristown, N.J.

Clinical perspectives will also be provided by:

TAVR

Philippe Généreux, MD, Interventional Cardiology, Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute, Morristown Medical Center – Morristown, N.J.

Brian R. Lindman, MD, MSCI, Interventional Cardiology, Vanderbilt Health – Nashville, Tenn.

Mark Russo, MD, MS, Cardiac Surgery, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School – New Brunswick, N.J.

David A. Wood, MD, Interventional Cardiology, University of British Columbia Hospital – Vancouver, Canada

TMTT

Suzanne V. Arnold, MD, MHA, Interventional Cardiology, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine – Kansas City, Mo.

Charles Davidson, MD, Interventional Cardiology, Northwestern Medicine – Evanston, Ill.

Rebecca T. Hahn, MD, Interventional Cardiology, New York-Presbyterian Hospital – New York, N.Y.

Susheel Kodali, MD, Interventional Cardiology, Columbia Medical Center – New York, N.Y.

Raj Makkar, MD, Interventional Cardiology, Smidt Heart Institute – Los Angeles, Calif.

Rahul P. Sharma, MBBS, FRACP, Interventional Cardiology, Stanford Healthcare – Stanford, Calif.

Thomas E. Waggoner, DO, Interventional Cardiology, Tucson Medical Center – Tucson, Ariz.

Firas Zahr, MD, Interventional Cardiology, Oregon Health & Science University Hospital – Portland, Ore.

Surgical

Gorav Ailawadi, MD, MBA, Cardiac Surgery, University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, Mich.

Pavan Atluri, MD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania – Philadelphia, Penn.

Ismail El-Hamamsy, MD, PhD, Cardiac Surgery, Mount Sinai – New York, N.Y.

Derek MacDonald, MD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Sudbury Regional Hospital – Sudbury, Canada

Richard J. Shemin, MD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, UCLA Health – Los Angeles, Calif.

Vinod Thourani, MD, Cardiac Surgery, Piedmont Heart Institute – Atlanta, Ga.

Implantable Heart Failure Management

Dr. Liviu Klein, MD, MS, Director of Advanced Heart Failure, UCSF – San Francisco, Calif.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the leading global structural heart innovation company, driven by a passion to improve patient lives. Through breakthrough technologies, world-class evidence and partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, our employees are inspired by our patient-focused culture to deliver life-changing innovations to those who need them most. Discover more at www.edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

