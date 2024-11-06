SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage gene editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November and December:

  • Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, November 12
    Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
    Location: Boston, MA
  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, November 19
    Time: 1:50 p.m. ET
    Location: New York, NY
  • 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, December 3
    Time: 1:20 p.m. ET
    Location: Coral Gables, FL

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine
As a clinical-stage gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

CONTACT: Media and Investor Contact: Cristi Barnett (617) 401-0113 cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spero Therapeutics to Lay Off 39% of Employees
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boston harbor and financial district
Job Creations
Massachusetts Tax Incentives for Moderna, Vertex and More Creating 1,155 Jobs
October 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel