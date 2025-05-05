Editas Medicine to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and to Participate in Investor Conference in May

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it plans to announce Q1 2025 financial results and business updates on May 12 via press release and SEC filings. As previously announced, the Company does not plan to host quarterly financial results conference calls moving forward.

Additionally, Editas Medicine management will participate in the following upcoming investor conference in May:

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, May 13

Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: Las Vegas, NV

To access the live webcast of Editas Medicine’s presentation, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

