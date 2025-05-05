SUBSCRIBE
Editas Medicine to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and to Participate in Investor Conference in May

May 5, 2025 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it plans to announce Q1 2025 financial results and business updates on May 12 via press release and SEC filings. As previously announced, the Company does not plan to host quarterly financial results conference calls moving forward.

Additionally, Editas Medicine management will participate in the following upcoming investor conference in May:

  • Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, May 13
    Time: 5:15 p.m. PT
    Location: Las Vegas, NV

To access the live webcast of Editas Medicine’s presentation, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Editas Medicine
As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

CONTACT: Media and Investor Contact:
ir@editasmed.com

Earnings Massachusetts
Editas Medicine
