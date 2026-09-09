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Press Releases

Editas Medicine Reports Inducement Grants to New Chief Medical Officer

September 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced the grant of an inducement award to the Company’s newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Daniel Ory, M.D. In connection with Dr. Ory’s appointment, the Editas Medicine Board of Directors approved a stock option grant to Dr. Ory as an inducement material to Dr. Ory entering into employment with Editas Medicine in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).  The stock option provides for the purchase of up to 950,000 shares of Editas Medicine common stock at a price of $3.03 per share, the closing price per share of Editas Medicine common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the date of grant, and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the 15th day of the month immediately following the first anniversary of Dr. Ory’s start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to Dr. Ory’s continued service relationship with Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates. 

About Editas Medicine
As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines.

Investor and Media Contacts: 

ir@editasmed.com
media@editasmed.com

CONTACT: Investor and Media Contacts:
ir@editasmed.com
media@editasmed.com

Massachusetts Compensation C-suite
Editas Medicine
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