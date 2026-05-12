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Edgewise Therapeutics to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 20, 2026

May 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Edgewise leadership will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 10:00 am ET.

The presentation will be webcast live; a link for the webcast can be found on the Edgewise Events & Presentations page and will be accessible for replay for a limited time following the conference. It is recommended that users connect to the live webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics                                                                      

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company's deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of symptomatic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. EDG-15400 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of heart failure, currently in Phase 1 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Edgewise Therapeutics

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