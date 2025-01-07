Edgewise Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2025

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Kevin Koch, Ph.D, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 1:30 pm PT (4:30 pm ET). The discussion will include updates on its cardiovascular and muscular dystrophy programs and 2025 key milestones.





The presentation will be webcast live; a link for the webcast can be found on the Edgewise Events & Presentations page and will be accessible for replay, for a limited time, following the conference. It is recommended that users connect to the live webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company’s deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X , Facebook and Instagram.

