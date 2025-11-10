Edgewise Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 7, 2025

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference



Fireside chat: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:30 am ET

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference



Fireside chat: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 2 pm ET

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference



Fireside chat: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 3:25 pm ET

The webcasts can be found on the Edgewise Events & Presentations page and will be accessible for replay, for a limited time, following the conference. It is recommended that users connect to the live webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company's deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. EDG-15400 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of heart failure, currently in Phase 1 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X , Facebook and Instagram.

