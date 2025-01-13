Edgewise Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Priorities for 2025

- Advancing robust clinical pipeline of novel therapeutics for serious muscular dystrophies and cardiac conditions -

- Presenting at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) -

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today provided recent corporate updates and highlighted upcoming priorities for 2025. Edgewise Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Koch, Ph.D., will present these updates today at the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.





“We were pleased with our progress in 2024 as we advanced our drug pipeline and have great momentum heading into 2025. With positive Phase 2 results and enrollment nearing completion in our pivotal cohort for individuals with Becker muscular dystrophy, we are optimistic about the potential of sevasemten,” said Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewise Therapeutics. “Additionally, we are thrilled with initial results from EDG-7500 in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and look forward to sharing additional, longer-term data across HCM populations in 2025.”

2025 Priorities

Muscular Dystrophy Program

Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor designed to protect against contraction-induced muscle damage in muscular dystrophies including Becker and Duchenne. There are currently no approved therapies for individuals with Becker, a serious genetic, progressive neuromuscular disorder.

Complete recruitment of the GRAND CANYON pivotal placebo-controlled cohort in the first quarter of 2025

Seek end of Phase 2 feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on CANYON results for sevasemten in Becker in the first half of 2025

Report data from the Phase 2 LYNX and FOX trials in the first half of 2025 and outline potential Phase 3 plans in individuals with Duchenne

Cardiovascular and Cardiometabolic Programs

EDG-7500 is a novel oral, selective, cardiac sarcomere modulator, specifically designed to slow early contraction velocity and address impaired cardiac relaxation associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction.

Report initial CIRRUS-HCM 28-day data in the first quarter of 2025

Release data from the 12-week CIRRUS-HCM trial in individuals with obstructive HCM and non-obstructive HCM by the second half of 2025

File an investigational new drug application for a second-generation heart failure candidate

Select a proprietary cardiometabolic drug candidate from preclinical proof of concept data

2024 Accomplishments

Financial

Strengthened balance sheet with net proceeds of approximately $232 million from January 2024 public follow-on offering supporting our muscular dystrophy and cardiovascular programs

Muscular Dystrophy Program / Sevasemten

Reported positive topline data from the CANYON Phase 2 placebo-controlled trial in adults with Becker

Substantially enrolled the GRAND CANYON global pivotal cohort of sevasemten in adults with Becker; data from GRAND CANYON, if positive, could support a marketing application

Advanced the MESA Phase 2 open label extension trial in adults with Becker, which to date has enrolled 99% of eligible participants completing prior Edgewise Becker trials

Reported positive two-year topline results from the ARCH open label trial of sevasemten in adults with Becker

Advanced the LYNX Phase 2 trial, a 2-part, dose-finding trial to evaluate the effect of sevasemten in children aged 4 to 9 years with Duchenne

Advanced the FOX Phase 2 trial, a Phase 2 placebo-controlled trial to assess the effect of sevasemten in children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years with Duchenne who have been previously treated with gene therapy

Obtained Fast Track designation for sevasemten for the treatment of Duchenne from the FDA and Orphan Drug Designations for sevasemten for the treatment of Becker and for the treatment of Duchenne from the European Medicines Agency

Cardiovascular Program / EDG-7500

Reported positive topline data of EDG-7500 in the Phase 1 trial in healthy subjects

Reported positive topline data of EDG-7500 from the single-dose arm of the Phase 2 CIRRUS-HCM trial in patients with obstructive HCM

Opened and began enrolling the 28-day arms of CIRRUS-HCM in patients with obstructive HCM and non-obstructive HCM

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation and Webcast

Edgewise management will highlight these updates in a corporate presentation today at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 1:30 pm PT (4:30 pm ET). The presentation will be webcast live; a link for the webcast can be found on the Edgewise Events & Presentations page and will be accessible for replay, for a limited time, following the conference. It is recommended that users connect to the live webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

