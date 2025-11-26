EdgeOne Medical Announces Appointment of Marty Shelton as Chief Operating Officer to Strengthen Operational Excellence and Growth Strategy

WHEELING, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeOne Medical, a professional service organization specializing in development and testing services for combination products in the bio-pharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marty Shelton as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Marty Shelton brings over 30 years of extensive experience in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences operations. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing teams, championed regulatory compliance efforts, and driven sustainable business growth. His leadership roles span quality control, laboratory operations, technical process improvement, and executive-level operational excellence.

Mr. Shelton has held pivotal leadership positions at premier life sciences organizations including Merck & Co., Shire Pharmaceuticals, Alcami Corporation, and most recently, Pace Analytical Life Sciences. His deep expertise in laboratory operations, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence has resulted in measurable improvements in quality, efficiency, and business performance, ensuring clients and partners receive reliable, high-quality solutions to advance healthcare outcomes.

“Marty’s leadership brings a renewed focus on operational rigor and innovation, equipping EdgeOne Medical to meet evolving industry demands. His expertise will directly enhance our ability to continue to deliver exceptional quality and compliant solutions that accelerate our clients’ combination product programs,” said Lilli Zakarija, President of EdgeOne Medical.

“I am honored to join EdgeOne Medical as COO,” stated Shelton. “I am committed to building on the company’s strong foundation of testing and development services by strengthening operational execution and continuing to foster a culture of collaboration and innovation. Together, we will continue to deliver high-quality solutions and drive long-term success for our clients.”

Mr. Shelton’s appointment reflects EdgeOne Medical’s commitment to operational excellence as a cornerstone of sustainable growth and long-term value creation. This leadership enhancement will enable the company to accelerate innovation and continue delivering exceptional value across the evolving life sciences landscape.

About EdgeOne Medical

EdgeOne Medical is a device development professional service organization serving the bio-pharmaceutical industry with end-to-end offerings to navigate the development and commercialization pathway of combination products. Backed by seasoned industry experts and a deeply collaborative, client-first mindset, EdgeOne Medical has a track record of supporting over 135 clients across a full range of device modalities including pre-filled syringes, auto- & pen injectors, inhalers, on-body injectors, vial access devices, custom device delivery systems, complex systems, digital apps, connected devices and innovative medical device technologies. EdgeOne Medical stands as the only true Integrated Device Partner for Combination Products, with a cross-functional device team complemented by in-house, FDA inspected device testing labs operated by experienced device engineers to help clients deliver safe, effective, and patient-centric solutions. Founded in 2012, EdgeOne Medical is headquartered in Wheeling, IL.

Lilli Zakarija

President & Co-Founder

lilli.zakarija@edgeonemedical.com