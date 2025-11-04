EDAP to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in London

EDAP to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Company to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025





AUSTIN, Texas, November 4, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present and host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 18-20, 2025, in London, United Kingdom.

Date: Tuesday, November 18th

Presentation Time: 4:30-4:55 pm GMT

Format: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings

Location: Waldorf – Aldwych, Entresol Level

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff332/edap/1817998

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/.

Company Contact

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

legal@focalone.com

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(917) 355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com