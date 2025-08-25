SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

EDAP to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 25, 2025 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, August 25, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 8-10, 2025, in New York City.

Date:             Tuesday, September 9th

Time:             8:30-9:00 AM ET

Location:       Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Webcast:      https://journey.ct.events/view/ede7e5df-b6f5-4ffb-a947-50a936dfb93b

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/.

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


