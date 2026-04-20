Eclipsebio's eCOMPASS™ platform integrates AI-optimized RNA design (eNAVIGATE™), in-house prototyping at R&D scale, and deep sequencing-based characterization (eMERGE™) into a single iterative workflow.

In a Cas9 mRNA case study, eCOMPASS-designed candidates achieved a 400% increase in protein expression and a 58% increase in editing efficiency over baseline.

With eCOMPASS, Eclipsebio's partners can move from an amino acid sequence to a best-in-class, de-risked, deeply characterized lead candidate in a single engagement.

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Bioinnovations, Inc. (Eclipsebio), the leader in sequencing-based analytics and AI-enabled design for RNA therapeutics, today announced the launch of its eCOMPASS™ lab-in-the-loop platform, an integrated Design, Make, Test solution for RNA therapeutic development. The platform supports programs across vaccines, CAR-T therapies, gene editing, and protein replacement.

Eclipsebio Launches eCOMPASS™, an AI-Enabled Lab-in-the-Loop Platform for RNA Therapeutic Development

eCOMPASS builds on Eclipsebio's acquisition of Terrain Bio in January 2026, which added AI-enabled RNA sequence design and R&D-scale manufacturing capabilities to the company's established sequencing-based analytics platform, creating a single integrated workflow from design through characterization.

"We built eCOMPASS on deep expertise from nine years of generating the data that defines what makes an effective RNA therapeutic with our support of 80% of the global top 30 biopharma and more than 300 partners across biotech and academia," said Eclipsebio Co-Founder and CEO Peter Chu, Ph.D. "Our partners can now accelerate their programs with a single platform where AI-driven design and deep experimental characterization reinforce each other from day one."

eCOMPASS combines three core capabilities in an iterative loop:

Design: Eclipsebio's AI optimization platform, eNAVIGATE™, uses machine learning models trained on proprietary experimental datasets to design RNA candidates optimized for expression, stability, and manufacturability.

Make: Designed sequences advance to rapid prototyping at R&D scale, including linear mRNAs over 10 kb, with QC confirmation of yield and integrity.

Test: RNA candidates undergo deep sequencing-based characterization through the eMERGE™ platform, generating nucleotide-level measurements of structure, translation dynamics, integrity, and impurities at a resolution beyond standard QC method.

Data from each characterization cycle feeds directly back into eNAVIGATE, so each iteration starts with empirical evidence from over 150,000 data points per target amino acid sequence. In an internal case study developing a gene editing therapy, this approach produced Cas9 mRNA candidates with a 400% increase in protein expression and a 58% increase in editing efficiency, outperforming both industry-standard codon optimization and state-of-the-art foundation models.

"The RNA therapeutics field has lacked a platform that connects sequence design directly to deep mechanistic characterization," said Eckhard Jankowsky, Ph.D., member of Eclipsebio's Scientific Advisory Board and former Vice President of RNA Science at Moderna. "Most programs optimize sequences computationally and then rely on standard QC assays to evaluate the result. This approach misses the nucleotide-level information that is necessary to guide the RNA design towards optimal performance. eCOMPASS closes that gap, generating the nucleotide-level data that enable optimized RNA design."

To learn more about how eCOMPASS can accelerate your RNA therapeutic program, contact partnering@eclipsebio.com.

About Eclipsebio

Eclipsebio is a private biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego that combines AI-powered sequence design, rapid prototyping, and sequencing-based analytics to support RNA drug development. With extensive experience supporting early-stage basic research through preclinical therapeutic development, Eclipsebio provides unparalleled support for obtaining deep insights into RNA and therapeutic biology. The company offers its solutions as end-to-end partnerships for biopharma and project-based services for academics. For more information about Eclipsebio, visit www.eclipsebio.com.

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SOURCE Eclipsebio