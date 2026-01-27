Eclipsebio Acquires Terrain Bio to Expand Its End-to-End AI Platform for the Design, Manufacturing, and Validation of RNA Therapeutics

By adding AI-enabled RNA design and active learning, Eclipsebio extends its sequencing-based analytics platform into a fully integrated Design, Make, Test solution to accelerate the data-driven development of successful RNA medicines

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RNA--Eclipse Bioinnovations, Inc. (Eclipsebio), the leader in sequencing-based analytics for RNA therapeutics, today announced the acquisition of Terrain Bio, a techbio company specializing in AI/ML RNA design and manufacturing analytics. The acquisition accelerates Eclipsebio’s strategy to deliver an integrated, data-first platform to support RNA therapeutic design, manufacturing, and validation.

Terrain Bio has developed advanced machine learning models for RNA sequence optimization and active learning workflows, alongside a best-in-class R&D-scale mRNA manufacturing platform, to connect computational design directly with experimental feedback. By integrating these capabilities with Eclipsebio’s established sequencing-based datasets and quality control platforms, including eMERGE™ and eVERSE™, Eclipsebio will offer partners a unified Design, Make, Test solution that continuously improves as new data are generated in the development of RNA-based medicines.

“This acquisition meaningfully advances our vision for Eclipsebio,” said Peter Chu, CEO of Eclipsebio. “Terrain Bio’s proven AI design capabilities strongly complement our sequencing-first analytics, allowing us to support RNA drug developers earlier in development while continuing to deliver the deep sequencing-based validation our partners rely on for confident decision-making.”

The combined platform will enable RNA therapeutic developers to:

Iteratively design optimized RNA constructs using AI modeling and active learning;

Measure structure, translation, and impurities with high-resolution sequencing analytics; and

Gain actionable insight into manufacturing robustness and quality-by-design.

“Eclipsebio’s deep expertise in sequencing-based validation and curated data repository makes this combination uniquely powerful,” said Chetan Tadvalkar, CEO of Terrain Bio. “Together, we close the gap between computational design and real-world experimental validation, helping RNA therapeutics reach the clinic faster and with greater confidence.”

Eclipsebio will continue to support existing Terrain Bio customers and will work closely with their partners to ensure a seamless transition.

About Eclipsebio

Eclipsebio is a private biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego developing first-in-class technologies, analytics, and platforms for the development of tomorrow’s RNA-based and RNA-targeting therapies. With the company’s extensive experience in supporting early-stage basic research through to evaluating preclinical therapies, Eclipsebio provides unparalleled support for obtaining deep insights into RNA and therapeutic biology. The company offers its solutions as end-to-end partnerships for biopharma and project-based services for academics. For more information about Eclipsebio, visit www.eclipsebio.com.

About Terrain Bio

As an AI-first mRNA CRO, Terrain Bio has developed a technology stack that explores a vast design space of RNA sequences to identify optimized candidates for expression, durability, and function. This tech stack is paired with a wet-lab platform capable of rapidly manufacturing and testing RNA constructs at quality levels that meet or exceed industry benchmarks. Together, these capabilities allow partners to efficiently design, build, and evaluate RNA sequences, accelerating progression toward viable drug candidates and enabling faster IND submissions.

For media: press@eclipsebio.com

For partnerships and platform inquiries: info@eclipsebio.com