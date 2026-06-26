Eckuity Capital Launches Fund II and Backs Automata Technologies

Fund II reaches first close and is already deploying capital

Fund II leads Automata Technologies’ Series C, alongside global science and technology leader Danaher

Fund II builds on a first fund fully deployed across 14 high growth life sciences companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eckuity Capital, a North American healthcare growth equity firm, today announced the first close of Eckuity Capital Fund II and the fund’s inaugural investment, leading the Series C of Automata Technologies alongside Danaher, a global science and technology leader.

Automata uses artificial intelligence to automate laboratory operations for life sciences and diagnostics organisations, work that has long been manual, slow, and hard to scale. Backing from Eckuity and Danaher places the company at the center of how artificial intelligence is changing scientific work.

Eckuity Capital Fund II extends a strategy proven in Eckuity’s first fund, which is fully deployed across 14 companies, investing in commercial-stage life sciences companies and combining capital with the commercial support to scale them. With its first close complete and capital already at work, Eckuity will keep building the Fund II portfolio through the year.

Eckuity has also strengthened its investment team, welcoming Paul Enever and Alejandro Sanchez as Partners. Enever, a former McKinsey partner with 25 years in medical technology, serves on several boards including GT Medical Technologies and Magnolia Medical Technologies, with past exits including Cardiva Medical to Haemonetics. Sanchez, a former McKinsey partner and co-founder of Hermes Growth Partners, sits on the board of PreludeDx, with past exits including Biotheranostics to Hologic.

“Healthcare will change more in the next decade than it has in a generation, and the firms that matter will be the ones turning artificial intelligence into tools clinicians and scientists actually use,” said Youssef Sebban, Founder and Managing Partner of Eckuity Capital. “We built Eckuity to back those companies at the commercial stage, where the change becomes real. Opening Fund II with our first investment in Automata, alongside Danaher, is the standard we intend to set. And we are only getting started.”

“Automating the lab is one of the highest-leverage problems in science, and solving it takes partners who understand both the technology and the path to commercial scale,” said Mostafa ElSayed, CEO of Automata Technologies. “Eckuity led our Series C because they understood exactly what we are building. With Eckuity and Danaher behind us, we can bring AI into the lab at a pace the field has not seen.”

About Eckuity Capital

Eckuity Capital is a healthcare growth equity firm investing in commercial-stage companies across North America and Western Europe, spanning medical technology, diagnostics, and tech-enabled healthcare services. Beyond capital, the firm provides the commercial support its companies need to scale. Founded in 2021, Eckuity operates from New York, London, and Miami. For more information, visit www.eckuity.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security or interest in any fund managed by Eckuity Capital. Any such offer will be made only through definitive offering documents and to eligible investors. Statements regarding future events or expectations are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties.

Media Contact

Eckuity Capital

Ryan Green, Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations

ryan.green@eckuity.com | +1 (973) 229-7859