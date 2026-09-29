Eccogene Receives $50 Million Milestone Payment from AstraZeneca Following Initiation of Global Phase 3 Program for Elecoglipron (AZD5004/ECC5004)

Elecoglipron is an investigational oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist discovered by Eccogene and licensed to AstraZeneca outside Greater China in November 2023.

Eccogene has earned $295 million to date under its collaboration with AstraZeneca and remains eligible to receive future milestones as well as royalty payments.

BOSTON & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eccogene, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for cardiometabolic diseases and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it has received a $50 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca. The milestone payment was triggered by the initiation of the global Phase 3 clinical program of elecoglipron (AZD5004/ECC5004).

Elecoglipron is an investigational, once-daily, oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The elecoglipron Phase 3 program includes the Embold Phase III trials which will evaluate elecoglipron as treatment for people with obesity or overweight, with and without type 2 diabetes. The Eluminate Phase III trials will evaluate elecoglipron, as monotherapy and in combination with dapagliflozin, as treatment for people with type 2 diabetes. Two additional indication-seeking outcome trials (Elevate) will evaluate elecoglipron as treatment for people with heart failure with mildly reduced ejection fraction (HFmrEF) or preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and chronic kidney disease (CKD), on the background of dapagliflozin plus other standard of care.

The initiation of the global Phase 3 program follows positive topline results from the Phase 2b VISTA and SOLSTICE trials, which demonstrated an 11.8% weight loss at 36 weeks​ in adults with obesity or overweight (with at least one weight-related comorbidity) and a 1.9% HbA1c reduction at 26 weeks​ in adults with type 2 diabetes, respectively. These results were presented at the American Diabetes Association 2026 Scientific Sessions in New Orleans and simultaneously published in The Lancet (VISTA, SOLSTICE).

“Elecoglipron entering Phase 3 is the moment our team has been building toward since we first discovered this molecule,” said Jingye Zhou, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eccogene. “Elecoglipron was born out of our internal research, and its progression into an extensive global Phase 3 program with the strong leadership of AstraZeneca, is a direct result of that work and a meaningful step toward new oral options for people living with obesity/overweight, type 2 diabetes, heart failure and CKD.”

Leveraging its translational research workflow and deep understanding of metabolic disease pathways, Eccogene is advancing a pipeline of next-generation therapeutics that can be used alone or in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists. In addition to elecoglipron, the Company’s pipeline includes clinical-stage programs targeting THR-β and SSAO, as well as preclinical programs targeting GIPR, AmylinR, and others.

About Elecoglipron

Elecoglipron is an investigational oral, small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist discovered by Eccogene. It is designed to offer a convenient once-daily dosing regimen with no food- or water-related restrictions, which may help support patient adherence and broaden access. In November 2023, Eccogene entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca for elecoglipron outside Greater China, while retaining co-development and co-commercialization rights within Greater China. Under the agreement, Eccogene received an upfront payment of $185 million and is eligible for up to $1.825 billion in total clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones (inclusive of the $110 million milestone payments already received), as well as royalty payments.

About Eccogene

Eccogene is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company established in 2018 with an integrated pipeline comprising three clinical-stage drug candidates and multiple preclinical programs. The company aims to become a global leader in developing therapies for cardiometabolic diseases and inflammatory disorders. For more information, please visit www.eccogene.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectations, beliefs, plans and projections. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, competitive landscape and general economic conditions. Save as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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