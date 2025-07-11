SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Earendil Labs announces initiation of a phase 1 study of a half-life extended novel anti-TL1A antibody

July 11, 2025 | 
2 min read

MIDDLETOWN, Del., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Earendil Labs, an AI-empowered biotechnology company, announced that it has completed cohort 1 dosing in a phase 1 trial for a novel anti-TL1A antibody (HXN-1001). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of HXN-1001 in healthy volunteers.

HXN-1001 is a half-life extended next-generation anti-TL1A antibody with great potential for the treatment of patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease,and other immunological disorders. In preclinical studies, HXN-1001 has demonstrated more potent efficacies in multiple in vitro assays and animal models than several benchmark products currently under clinical development. Besides the extended in vivo half-life, HXN-1001 is formulated at high protein concentration for subcutaneous injection. Taken together, HXN-1001 represents a potentially more efficacious and more convenient treatment option for patients with IBD and other immunological disorders.

"The initiation of the phase 1 trial for HXN-1001 is a significant achievement on our pursuit of discovering and developing next-generation best-in-class biologics therapeutics", Zhenping Zhu, MD, PhD, President & Co-CEO of Earendil Labs, commented, "Our team is working diligently to advance HXN-1001 clinical programs as part of our global strategies to develop innovative treatments for IBD patients."

Jian Peng, PhD, CEO of Earendil Labs, stated, "With HXN-1001 phase 1 initiation, we are officially evolving into a clinical-stage biotech company. This event marks a significant milestone at Earendil Labs. We look forward to engaging and collaborating with the IBD community to further define our development strategy and to fully realize the great potential of HXN-1001."

About Earendil Labs: Earendil Labs is a US-based biotech company redefining biopharmaceutical innovation with its cutting-edge AI-powered platform. By combining advanced machine learning, generative protein engineering, and high-throughput experimental techniques, Earendil Labs and its affiliate Helixon Therapeutics streamline the drug discovery & research process with the aim of significantly accelerating drug development. Earendil Labs' proprietary integrated framework enables precise optimization of functionality, manufacturability, and developability of protein-based biologics with first-in-class or best-in-class potential.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earendil-labs-announces-initiation-of-a-phase-1-study-of-a-half-life-extended-novel-anti-tl1a-antibody-302502297.html

SOURCE Earendil Labs

Delaware Data Phase I
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Computational biology illustration
Job Trends
Bioinformatics Roles in Increasing Demand, Critical to Industry, Personalized Medicine
July 3, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IQVIA
Understanding the FDA’s AI Guidance in Pharmacovigilance
July 1, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
©Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.
Diabetes
Vertex’s Cell Therapy Could Be ‘Functional Cure’ for Diabetes, but Market Prospects Uncertain
June 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Weigh scales on pink background, top view with space for text. Overweight concept
Obesity
Zealand’s GLP-1/GLP-2 Drug Elicits Over 11% Weight-Loss—With the Potential for More
June 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac