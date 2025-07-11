Earendil Labs announces initiation of a phase 1 study of a half-life extended novel anti-TL1A antibody

MIDDLETOWN, Del., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Earendil Labs, an AI-empowered biotechnology company, announced that it has completed cohort 1 dosing in a phase 1 trial for a novel anti-TL1A antibody (HXN-1001). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of HXN-1001 in healthy volunteers.

HXN-1001 is a half-life extended next-generation anti-TL1A antibody with great potential for the treatment of patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease,and other immunological disorders. In preclinical studies, HXN-1001 has demonstrated more potent efficacies in multiple in vitro assays and animal models than several benchmark products currently under clinical development. Besides the extended in vivo half-life, HXN-1001 is formulated at high protein concentration for subcutaneous injection. Taken together, HXN-1001 represents a potentially more efficacious and more convenient treatment option for patients with IBD and other immunological disorders.

"The initiation of the phase 1 trial for HXN-1001 is a significant achievement on our pursuit of discovering and developing next-generation best-in-class biologics therapeutics", Zhenping Zhu, MD, PhD, President & Co-CEO of Earendil Labs, commented, "Our team is working diligently to advance HXN-1001 clinical programs as part of our global strategies to develop innovative treatments for IBD patients."

Jian Peng, PhD, CEO of Earendil Labs, stated, "With HXN-1001 phase 1 initiation, we are officially evolving into a clinical-stage biotech company. This event marks a significant milestone at Earendil Labs. We look forward to engaging and collaborating with the IBD community to further define our development strategy and to fully realize the great potential of HXN-1001."

About Earendil Labs: Earendil Labs is a US-based biotech company redefining biopharmaceutical innovation with its cutting-edge AI-powered platform. By combining advanced machine learning, generative protein engineering, and high-throughput experimental techniques, Earendil Labs and its affiliate Helixon Therapeutics streamline the drug discovery & research process with the aim of significantly accelerating drug development. Earendil Labs' proprietary integrated framework enables precise optimization of functionality, manufacturability, and developability of protein-based biologics with first-in-class or best-in-class potential.

