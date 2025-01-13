Dyno Therapeutics Announces Exercise of Option by Roche for Next-Generation AAV Vector for Neurological Gene Therapy

Roche’s exercise of its option concludes initial collaboration and further validates Dyno’s field-leading gene delivery platform and AI-powered sequence design technologies for therapeutic developers

Dyno to receive option exercise fee of US$7 million with the potential to earn over US$220 million in associated development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments plus royalties

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic technologies company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to enable in vivo gene delivery, today announced that Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has exercised its option to license a novel capsid for use in a gene therapy program for an undisclosed neurological disease indication. The capsid license is pursuant to the agreement between Dyno and Roche originally announced in May 2020.





Dyno’s platform applies AI and high-throughput in vivo data to solve the most critical challenge facing gene therapy developers: gene delivery. While naturally occurring AAV capsids lack precise targeting to deliver medicine to the right cells, are difficult to manufacture, and have pre-existing immunity, Dyno’s platform navigates the deep sequence space to create synthetic AAV capsids with optimized properties that outperform existing capsids. Dyno’s industry-leading gene delivery solutions thereby enable its partners to develop next-generation gene therapies that can potentially benefit all patients.

“Granting the license of a Dyno capsid to a leading drug development company like Roche is a significant achievement for AI in gene therapy,” said Eric Kelsic, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dyno. “This latest advancement in one of our partnerships is further validation of the proven effectiveness of our gene delivery platform and continued and rapid advancement of our sequence design capabilities.”

Roche’s option exercise triggers a US$7 million payment to Dyno, with the potential to earn over US$220 million in associated development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments plus royalties in connection with Roche’s use of Dyno’s capsid to develop and commercialize a neurological disease-targeting gene therapy.

The exercise of this license option concludes Dyno and Roche’s initial collaboration. In October 2024, the companies announced a second collaboration agreement providing Roche with further access to Dyno’s field-leading platform and sequence design methods for the treatment of neurological diseases, including Dyno’s Low-shot Efficient Accelerated Performance (LEAPSM) technology, which accelerates gene therapy vector engineering by generating high-performance out-of-distribution capsid proteins.

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics is building high-performance genetic technologies that transform patient health by overcoming the in vivo gene delivery challenge for therapeutic developers. Dyno’s platform integrates AI with high-throughput experimentation to accelerate the design of AAV capsids that significantly outperform existing gene delivery vectors. Just as exponential breakthroughs in computer chip technology powered the AI revolution, Dyno’s versatile platform is leveraging foundational advances in in vivo multiplexing technologies and high-performance computing to address a broad range of therapeutic challenges. Dyno has empowered therapeutic innovation through partnerships with leading gene therapy developers, including Astellas, Roche, and Sarepta, and with technology companies including NVIDIA. Visit www.dynotx.com for additional information.

