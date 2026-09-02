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Dyne Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Friday, September 11, 2026 at 10:20 a.m. ET in New York, NY
  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. ET in New York, NY
  • Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 10:50 a.m. ET in New York, NY

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) as well as preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Pompe disease and multiple DMD mutations. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more at https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on XLinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Investors
Mia Tobias
ir@dyne-tx.com
781-317-0353

Media
Stacy Nartker 
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938


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Dyne Therapeutics
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