Dynavax to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 4 at 1:10 p.m. ET

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast and may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-Bvaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and thefor the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018adjuvant, currently used in HEPLISAV-B and multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit

