Press Releases

Dynavax to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 26, 2025 | 
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 4 at 1:10 p.m. ET

  • Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast and may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in HEPLISAV-B and multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com.

For Investors/Media:

Paul Cox

pcox@dynavax.com

510-665-0499

Nicole Arndt

narndt@dynavax.com

510-665-7264

