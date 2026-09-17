Dualitas Therapeutics Announces Proximity Biology Research Collaboration with Roche to Discover and Develop Novel Bispecific Antibodies for I&I Diseases

Dualitas will use its DualScreen ™ Bispecific Discovery Engine to functionally screen more than 300,000 novel bispecific combinations for Immunology & Inflammation (I&I) diseases – representing one of the largest-scale bispecific discovery endeavors

Collaboration leverages Dualitas' proximity biology expertise to discover bispecific antibody therapeutics

Dualitas to receive $36.5 million in upfront payments and is eligible to receive research, development and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties for a potential total deal value of up to $1 billion

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dualitas Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing next-generation bispecific antibody therapies for immunology and inflammation ("I&I") indications, today announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Roche to advance novel bispecific antibodies for immunology & inflammation (I&I) diseases, using Dualitas' DualScreen™ Bispecific Discovery Engine. In what is believed to be one of the largest-scale bispecific discovery endeavors, Dualitas will functionally screen over 300,000 novel bispecific combinations to discover and develop bispecific antibody ("BsAb") therapeutics. Roche will be responsible for all subsequent preclinical development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial activities.

The collaboration will leverage Dualitas' expertise in proximity biology to develop BsAb candidates with synergistic activities that are unattainable with conventional therapeutics. Under the terms of the agreement, Dualitas will receive $36.5 million upfront payment and may receive additional research, development and commercial milestone payments for a potential total deal value of up to $1 billion, in addition to tiered royalties.

"We are thrilled to partner with Roche on this first-of-its-kind collaboration to functionally screen and develop novel proximity BsAbs at a scale that was previously unachievable," said Forbes Huang, co-founder, chief operating officer and chief business officer of Dualitas. "Since founding Dualitas in 2023, we have established our DualScreen™ discovery engine as the premier technology for discovering next-generation proximity BsAbs, as exemplified by our robust therapeutic pipeline entering clinic next year for I&I diseases."

"Bispecific antibodies remain central to Roche's portfolio strategy across many disease areas," said Boris L. Zaïtra, Head of Corporate Business Development at Roche. "We are committed to continue pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation in immunology and inflammation diseases that will ultimately benefit patients through external partnerships."

"This collaboration with Roche underscores the enormous potential of Dualitas' technologies to identify BsAbs that harness novel proximity mechanisms that may deliver truly differentiated results to patients," said Karim Dabbagh, Ph.D., CEO and board member of Dualitas. "Our internal pipeline of proximity engager BsAbs has already demonstrated the ability to drive amplified therapeutic effects that push the boundary of what conventional antibody therapies can achieve. This collaboration extends our therapeutic innovations while we continue to develop our internal pipeline."

DualScreen™ Bispecific Discovery Engine

Dualitas' first-of-its-kind DualScreen discovery engine uniquely enables high-throughput discovery of proximity biology and novel BsAbs that are rapidly optimized into differentiated drug candidates. Whereas traditional BsAb approaches narrowly focus on pre-determined target pairs to realize incremental gains, the DualScreen™ engine functionally screens entire cell surfaces – interrogating the proximity biology of hundreds of thousands of unique bispecific combinations – across a vast range of targets and epitopes to identify BsAb candidates. DualScreen™ technology has discovered powerful cell surface proximity mechanisms and rapidly delivers drug candidates that achieve synergistic activities unattainable by conventional therapeutics.

About Dualitas Therapeutics

Dualitas Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation bispecific antibody therapies for immunology and inflammation (I&I). Dualitas' portfolio, built from its DualScreen™ discovery engine, includes development candidate DTX-102 in rheumatoid arthritis, DTX-103 in allergic disease and DTX-101 in dermatologic and gastrointestinal autoimmune disease, alongside additional discoveries based on cell-surface proximity biology and novel co-target pairing. While advancing its own pipeline, Dualitas offers a variety of strategic collaboration opportunities to extend the impact of its discovery capabilities, ranging from existing pipeline programs to identifying de novo BsAbs to establishing programs in disease areas beyond I&I. For more information, please visit https://www.dualitastx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Dualitas Therapeutics