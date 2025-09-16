SUBSCRIBE
DRI Healthcare to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

September 16, 2025 | 
TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI Healthcare"), a global leader in providing financing to advance innovation in the life sciences industry, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences in September and October:

24th Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

Date: September 25, 2025

Presentation time: 4:00 p.m. ET.

City: Montreal, Quebec

Raymond James Dividend & Royalty Conference

Date: October 1, 2025

Presentation time: 12:00 p.m. ET.

City: Toronto, Ontario

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare is a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since our founding in 1989, we have deployed more than $3.0 billion, acquiring more than 75 royalties on 45-plus drugs, including Ekterly (sebetralstat), Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Remicade, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

