Draig Therapeutics to Present at the American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Draig Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative, best-in-class neuropsychiatric therapies, announced today that the company will present an oral presentation and two posters at the American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting.

Oral presentation details are below:

DT-101 – a Novel alpha-Amino-3-Hydroxy-5-Methyl-4-Isoxazole Receptor (AMPAR) Positive Allosteric Modulator Demonstrates Favorable Tolerability and Functional Biomarkers in Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Trial

Session: Pharmaceutical Pipeline Session

Time: Tuesday, May 26, 2026 from 2:20-2:30

Presenter: Simon Ward

Poster presentation details are below:

Title: The Use of Magnetoencephalography (MEG) in a First-In-Human Trial to Demonstrate the Functional Consequences of Target Engagement by DT-101, a Novel AMPA Receptor Positive Allosteric Modulator

Session: Poster Session II with Lunch

Time: Thursday, May 28, 2026 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

Title: DT-101 – a Novel alpha-Amino-3-Hydroxy-5-Methyl-4-Isoxazole Receptor (AMPAR) Positive Allosteric Modulator Demonstrates Favorable Tolerability and Functional Biomarkers in Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Trial

Session: Poster Session II with Lunch

Time: Thursday, May 28, 2026 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

The ASCP Annual Meeting is the premier meeting in the field of psychopharmacology and will be held May 26 – 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida.

About DT-101

DT-101 is a Phase 2 AMPAR PAM and the lead program in Draig Therapeutics’ pipeline of highly specific AMPAR & GABAAR modulators designed to enable safe, precise modulation of the major neurocircuits underlying neuropsychiatric disorders. Supported by clinically validated AMPAR biology, DT-101 is an investigational therapy for the potential treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). It is a next-generation AMPAR PAM with potential best-in-class antidepressant efficacy and speed of onset. It has demonstrated a clean safety and tolerability profile with excellent CNS distribution and target engagement in Phase 1 development. It is currently being evaluated in TARIAN-1, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 trial evaluating efficacy, safety, and tolerability of DT-101 in people with MDD.

About Draig Therapeutics

Draig Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative, best-in-class neuropsychiatric therapies. Our pipeline of highly specific AMPAR & GABAAR modulators are designed to enable safe, precise modulation of the major neurocircuits underlying neuropsychiatric disorders. Our lead program, DT-101, is a Phase 2 AMPAR PAM with best-in-disease potential in major depressive disorder. Working in partnership with patients and their care partners, Draig is transforming the future of neuropsychiatry.

CTD Comms, LLC

Megan Prock McGrath

megan@ctdcomms.com