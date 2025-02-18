Dr. Ran Rubinstein Shares What Patients Should Expect Before and After a Closed Rhinoplasty

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Newburgh breaks down the closed rhinoplasty process.

Rhinoplasty, commonly referred to as a nose job, is one of the most sought-after cosmetic procedures for individuals looking to refine the shape, size, and function of their nose. Among the different surgical techniques available, closed rhinoplasty is a preferred approach for many patients due to its minimal external scarring and reduced recovery time. Board-certified facial plastic surgeo n Dr. Ran Rubinstein provides insights into what patients should expect before and after undergoing a closed rhinoplasty.

Dr. Rubinstein is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with extensive experience in rhinoplasty and other cosmetic procedures.

What Is Closed Rhinoplasty?

Closed rhinoplasty, also known as endonasal rhinoplasty, is a technique in which all surgical incisions are made inside the nostrils, eliminating visible external scars. This approach is often recommended for patients requiring minor to moderate adjustments to nasal structure, including dorsal hump reduction, tip refinement, and minor functional corrections. Unlike open rhinoplasty, which involves an external incision along the columella (the strip of tissue between the nostrils), closed rhinoplasty offers a less invasive option with a quicker healing process. Learn more about rhinoplasty.

Preparing for Closed Rhinoplasty

Patients considering closed rhinoplasty should undergo a thorough consultation with a board-certified facial plastic surgeon to discuss their goals and determine whether they are a suitable candidate. During this initial evaluation, Dr. Rubinstein assesses nasal structure, facial balance, skin thickness, and any underlying functional issues that need to be addressed. Patients with previous nasal surgeries or those requiring extensive structural changes may be better suited for an open rhinoplasty.

To optimize surgical outcomes, patients will receive preoperative instructions, including:

Medical Evaluation: Patients may need blood tests and a health assessment to confirm they are cleared for surgery.

Medication Adjustments: Certain medications and supplements that increase bleeding risk, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and vitamin E, should be avoided two weeks before surgery.

Smoking Cessation: Smoking can hinder healing and should be discontinued at least two weeks before and after surgery.

Alcohol and Hydration: Avoiding alcohol consumption in the two weeks leading up to surgery and staying well-hydrated can aid recovery.

Day of Surgery Preparations: Patients should arrange for a responsible adult to drive them home following the procedure and to assist during the initial recovery period.

Closed Rhinoplasty: The Surgical Process

Closed rhinoplasty is typically performed as an outpatient procedure under anesthesia. The following steps outline the surgical process:

Anesthesia: Patients receive either general anesthesia or intravenous sedation to ensure comfort during the procedure. The choice of anesthesia depends on the patient’s medical history and the extent of the surgery.

Incisions: The surgeon makes small incisions inside the nostrils, avoiding any visible external scarring.

Reshaping the Nose: Depending on the patient’s goals, bone or cartilage may be removed, reshaped, or augmented. The nasal bridge may be smoothed, and the tip can be refined for improved contour and symmetry.

Nasal Support Adjustments: In some cases, cartilage grafts may be used to reinforce nasal structure, ensuring long-term stability.

Closing the Incisions: The incisions are meticulously closed with dissolvable sutures, and internal nasal splints may be placed to support healing.

Final Dressing: A small external splint is applied to help maintain the new nasal shape during the initial healing phase.

What to Expect Immediately After Surgery

Following the procedure, patients will experience some degree of swelling, bruising, and mild discomfort. Since closed rhinoplasty is performed without external incisions, swelling is often less pronounced compared to open rhinoplasty. However, it is still a normal part of the healing process. The nose will be supported by a splint to maintain its shape and protect it during the early recovery phase. Internal nasal packing is not always necessary, but if used, it is typically removed within a few days.

Patients are advised to follow postoperative instructions carefully, including:

Keeping the head elevated to minimize swelling.

Avoiding strenuous activities for at least two weeks.

Refraining from blowing the nose or engaging in activities that put pressure on the nasal structures.

Applying cold compresses to reduce swelling around the eyes and cheeks.

The Recovery Timeline

The healing process following closed rhinoplasty varies from patient to patient, but in general, the initial recovery period follows this timeline:

Week 1: Swelling and bruising peak within the first few days but begin to subside. The nasal splint is typically removed at the end of the first week.

Week 2: Most visible swelling and bruising diminish, allowing patients to return to work and normal daily activities.

Month 1-3: Residual swelling gradually resolves, and nasal contours become more refined.

6-12 Months: Full results become apparent as subtle swelling fully dissipates.

Expected Results and Long-Term Outcomes

Patients who undergo closed rhinoplasty can expect natural-looking results that enhance facial harmony while preserving or improving nasal function. Since all incisions are internal, there are no visible scars, making it an attractive option for those seeking subtle yet impactful refinements. The final outcome depends on factors such as nasal anatomy, skin thickness, and adherence to post-surgical care instructions.

While most of the visible healing occurs within the first few months, the final shape of the nose can continue to refine for up to a year. Patients are encouraged to follow up with their surgeon to monitor healing progress and address any concerns that may arise during the recovery process. View before and after photos of rhinoplasty patients.

About Dr. Rubinstein

Dr. Ran Rubinstein is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with extensive experience in rhinoplasty and other cosmetic procedures. With a background in otolaryngology and facial plastic surgery, he brings a comprehensive understanding of both aesthetic refinement and functional nasal improvements. As a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), Dr. Rubinstein is dedicated to delivering natural-looking results tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy.

At Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists , Dr. Rubinstein utilizes the latest surgical techniques and technology to ensure precision and patient safety. His commitment to continuing education and advancements in facial plastic surgery allows him to provide patients with the most innovative and effective treatment options available. Contact Dr. Rubinstein for more information .

Location and Contact Information

Dr. Ran Rubinstein provides expert rhinoplasty services at Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY. Contact him today to schedule an appointment.

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists

200 Stony Brook Court

Newburgh, NY 12550

Phone: (845) 863-1772

For those seeking a refined, natural-looking nasal transformation with minimal downtime, closed rhinoplasty offers a compelling option. Understanding what to expect before and after surgery can help patients make informed decisions and achieve their desired results with confidence.

