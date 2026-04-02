Dr. Paul A. Sandstrom Named Chief Executive Officer of CANFAR

New leadership comes at a pivotal moment in Canada's effort to end the HIV epidemic, as progress stalls and inequities persist

TORONTO, April 2, 2026 /CNW/ - At a pivotal moment in Canada's effort to end the HIV epidemic, when new infections remain steady and global and domestic funding pressures threaten to slow progress, the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research (CANFAR) today announced that Dr. Paul A. Sandstrom has been appointed by the Board of Directors as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 6, 2026.

A globally respected leader in HIV science and public health, Dr. Sandstrom brings more than 35 years of experience advancing HIV science and public health strategy, along with a deep commitment to health equity. For over two decades, he led Canada's national HIV laboratory research and clinical testing programs under the Federal Initiative on HIV/AIDS, helping expand access to diagnostics and care for underserved populations.

"Dr. Sandstrom brings exceptional scientific expertise and public health leadership at a critical time," said Andy Pringle, Chair of CANFAR's Board of Directors. "While Canada has made important progress, new HIV cases are not declining, and too many communities remain disproportionately impacted. At the same time, funding pressures--both in Canada and globally--risk slowing momentum. Dr. Sandstrom's experience and vision position CANFAR to help translate research into action, mobilize partners, and accelerate solutions to end HIV in Canada."

An active contributor to international HIV strategy, Dr. Sandstrom has also helped shape global approaches to drug resistance, diagnosis, clinical care, and viral evolution. With more than 160 peer-reviewed publications to his name, he currently advises the World Health Organization as Global Co-Chair of the WHO HIVResNet Laboratory Network.

"Canada stands at a defining moment in its HIV response. We have the scientific tools, innovation, and community leadership required to end the epidemic," said Dr. Sandstrom. "What is needed now is bold coordination and catalytic philanthropy to accelerate that progress. Ending HIV is not only a scientific challenge, but a societal one -- it will require inclusive partnerships and continued commitment across sectors."

Dr. Sandstrom's appointment follows a rigorous national search conducted by CANFAR's Board of Directors after former CEO Alex Filiatrault announced his departure in May 2025. The Board extends its sincere thanks to Kevin Noguera and Roxanne Ma for their exemplary leadership over the past year, as they resume their ongoing roles within the organization.

Dr. Sandstrom's appointment reflects CANFAR's continued commitment to ending the HIV epidemic in Canada through impactful research and a strengthened focus on health equity. As the organization expands its investments in community-based solutions, including rapid testing initiatives with partners across the country, CANFAR remains focused on translating research into action and accelerating measurable progress.

With a unique combination of scientific expertise, public health leadership, and commitment to equity, Dr. Sandstrom is well positioned to lead CANFAR into its next phase of impact.

About CANFAR

CANFAR is Canada's only national, independent foundation dedicated to ending the HIV epidemic through research. Since 1987, CANFAR has advanced scientific discovery and mobilized collective action to drive progress in prevention, testing, treatment, and stigma reduction.

Through fundraising and strategic partnerships, CANFAR invests in innovative research and community-based solutions that translate science into real-world impact. To date, CANFAR has committed more than $26 million to nearly 600 HIV/AIDS research projects, contributing to breakthroughs in prevention, testing, treatment access, stigma reduction, and the search for a cure.

Each year, CANFAR also reaches more than 2 million Canadian youth through national HIV awareness and education initiatives, helping to reduce stigma and empower the next generation with knowledge

Learn more about CANFAR's Bold Actions plan to end HIV in Canada, here.

SOURCE Canadian Foundation for Aids Research (CANFAR)