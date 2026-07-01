Dr. Marc Hurlbert Begins Tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the National Kidney Foundation

Healthcare leader begins next chapter of NKF's 75-year mission to improve kidney health and save lives

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marc Hurlbert officially began serving as Chief Executive Officer of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) today. The transition marks the beginning of a new chapter in the organization's more than 75-year history of improving kidney health and saving lives.

"It is an honor to join an organization with such a remarkable legacy of advancing kidney health on behalf of patients and families," said Dr. Hurlbert. "As I begin this role, my first priority is to listen, learn, and have conversations with our staff, patients, families, volunteers, local boards, professional members, donors, and partners across the country. Those conversations will help shape how I lead and what we prioritize together."

Dr. Hurlbert brings more than 25 years of experience advancing research, patient advocacy, public health, prevention, and health equity across major healthcare organizations. He has dedicated his career to improving the lives of patients and families through research, education, innovation, and expanded access to care. He also brings a personal connection to kidney disease, serving as a chronic kidney disease care partner for his brother.

Dr. Hurlbert has overseen more than $750 million in funding through more than 4,000 awards supporting hospitals, universities, medical centers, and community organizations addressing critical public health challenges. He is recognized for building collaborations across patient advocacy, academia, government, and the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors to drive innovation and improve health outcomes.

"This is a defining moment for NKF," Dr. Hurlbert said. "Science is advancing at remarkable speed, and patients are asking us to lead with urgency—to educate the public and physicians about the public health crisis of kidney disease, address the urgent need for more transplants, and intervene earlier to slow progression or prevent kidney dysfunction. NKF is uniquely positioned to lead this next era of impact."

As part of his transition into the role, Dr. Hurlbert will spend the coming weeks meeting with NKF staff, volunteers, local leaders, donors, healthcare professionals, researchers, and partners to learn more about the organization's work and the needs of the kidney community. Those conversations will help inform future opportunities to strengthen NKF's programs, advocacy efforts, research initiatives, and public education.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for the National Kidney Foundation," said Kevin Longino, who has served as NKF's CEO since 2015 and will continue supporting the organization during the leadership transition. "Having worked closely with Marc throughout this transition, I know his passion for improving patient outcomes, advancing innovation, and driving systems change will serve NKF well. I look forward to do everything I can to support him in this exciting new chapter."

For more than 75 years, the National Kidney Foundation has helped shape the future of kidney care through patient advocacy, public education, research, professional training, and innovation. NKF has played a leading role in advancing kidney care through initiatives such as its KDOQI clinical practice guidelines and its national leadership in advancing race-free eGFR equations to improve equity in kidney diagnosis and care. Today, NKF continues working to improve prevention, early detection, transplantation, and health outcomes for people affected by kidney disease across the country.

For more information about the National Kidney Foundation and Dr. Marc Hurlbert's appointment, visit kidney.org.

About Kidney Disease:



In the United States, CKD remains an under-recognized public health burden that impacts 1 in 7 adults, and 90 percent of those affected are unaware of their condition. Approximately 1 in 3 U.S. adults are at risk for CKD, but less than 20% are assessed with guideline-recommended testing, eGFR and uACR. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to develop kidney failure. Hispanic and Native American people experience kidney failure at approximately double the rate of White people.

About the National Kidney Foundation:



The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

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SOURCE National Kidney Foundation