Dr. Jost Reinhard Appointed President of Bayer’s Radiology Business

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer today announced that Dr. Jost Reinhard has been appointed President of the Radiology business within Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division, effective August 1, 2026. In his new capacity, he will report to Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and President of the company’s Pharmaceuticals Division. Reinhard follows Nelson Ambrogio, who became President of Bayer U.S. Pharmaceuticals in May 2026.

“With a compelling performance in recent years and a clear strategic focus, Radiology is a key pillar of Bayer’s future growth agenda,” said Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and President of the company’s Pharmaceuticals Division. “Jost Reinhard brings a strong combination of scientific expertise, strategic perspective and global leadership experience, and I am confident that he will successfully drive the next phase of innovation and growth for this business.”

“Bayer can build on a remarkable heritage in Radiology and a strong growth momentum, and I look forward to advancing this further together with the team – for the benefit of our partners, customers and the patients we serve,” said Jost Reinhard.

Jost Reinhard is a seasoned global healthcare leader with more than 25 years of experience across research and development, commercial operations, and strategic leadership roles at Bayer. Currently serving as Head of Investor Relations at Bayer, he has played a central role in shaping the company’s engagement with global capital markets during a pivotal moment for Bayer. Reinhard started his career in 2001 in Research & Development at Schering AG, which Bayer acquired in 2006, and held corporate roles in the company’s Pharmaceuticals division before taking on commercial leadership positions of increasing responsibility in Australia, Poland, and France. He later served as Head of Bayer’s Cell and Gene Therapy unit, a key innovation area for the company, based in Boston, USA.

Born in Traben-Trarbach, Germany, Reinhard studied pharmacy in Bonn, Germany, and Dijon, France, and earned his doctorate in molecular toxicology and medicinal chemistry from the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg. He is married with three daughters.

About Radiology at Bayer

Bayer’s Radiology business is a world leader among medical imaging solutions providers. The business transforms insight into technology and services with the goal of providing radiology solutions to help its customers enhance patient care. Its leading radiology portfolio features contrast agents and devices to help enable precise dose administration across modalities, equipment services, informatics and connected solution offerings.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

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