Dr. Gillian Cannon Joins Lindus Therapeutics’ Board as a Non-Executive Director

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lindus Therapeutics , a next-generation drug development company advancing a portfolio of in-licensed assets, has announced the appointment of Dr. Gillian Cannon to its board of directors as a non-executive director.

Dr. Cannon brings more than 30 years of commercial leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, particularly at Merck and Roivant Sciences. During more than 25 years at Merck, she held senior commercial roles including Global Commercial Head of the neuroscience franchise, where she set global commercial strategy and helped secure external licensing opportunities; Business Unit Head for the specialty products franchise; and Global Vice President for Commercial Operations at Merck BioVentures, its biosimilars business. At Roivant Sciences, she served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Alyvant and then Head of Commercial Innovation, using technology to make the commercialization of medicines more efficient. Dr. Cannon will play a key role in shaping Lindus Therapeutics’ strategy as the company builds and develops its portfolio of in-licensed assets.

“Gillian is one of the most accomplished commercial leaders in our industry,” said Meri Beckwith , Co-Founder and CEO of Lindus Therapeutics. “Her experience developing medicines at scale, from Merck to Roivant, will be invaluable as we build a portfolio of in-licensed assets and shape how we bring them forward. We are delighted to welcome her to the board.”

“Lindus Therapeutics is taking a disciplined approach to in-licensing, pairing strong asset selection with the infrastructure to develop programs quickly,” said Dr. Cannon. “That combination is still rare, and I look forward to helping shape the company’s commercial strategy as it builds its portfolio.”

The appointment comes as Lindus Therapeutics builds on its trial execution capability to develop an internal portfolio of clinical-stage assets, in-licensing programs after early clinical readouts and advancing them through its integrated operating model across the US, UK, and Europe.

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About Lindus Therapeutics

Lindus Therapeutics is a next-generation drug development company. It advances portfolios of in-licensed assets, pairing its own asset identification and selection capability with an integrated clinical trial execution platform. Domain experts work closely with proprietary AI systems, so the company and its partners reach value inflection points faster and more efficiently. Lindus is backed by investors and advisors including Balderton, Creandum, Firstminute Capital, Seedcamp, Peter Thiel, and Bob Langer.

Lindus was originally founded as a technology-first clinical research organization and has expanded into asset development, building on its trial delivery capability. The company has delivered over 45 trials, employs a team of over 80 across the US and Europe, and has raised over $80 million to date.

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