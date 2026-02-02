Dr. David Berman to Join Moderna as Chief Development Officer

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that David Berman, M.D., Ph.D. has been appointed as the Company's Chief Development Officer, beginning March 2, 2026. He will serve on Moderna's Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel. Dr. Jacqueline Miller will step down as Chief Medical Officer and member of the Executive Committee effective the same date and will remain as a consultant to the Company to assist with the transition.

"David's leadership experience in oncology and infectious disease will be critical as we continue to invest and drive innovation across Moderna's pipeline," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "I look forward to welcoming David to Moderna's Executive Committee as Chief Development Officer and partnering with him to advance our portfolio of mRNA medicines. At the same time, I am deeply grateful for Jackie's leadership and significant contributions over the past five and a half years. She has built a strong foundation and team in infectious disease vaccines at Moderna. The team will continue to drive toward a bright future with three approved vaccines, three more in Phase 3 or filed for approval, and an exciting early pipeline. I wish Jackie all the best in her next chapter."

Over a two-decade career, Dr. Berman has worked on more than a dozen clinical-stage immunotherapies, including senior leadership roles in developing four oncology biologics. He most recently served as EVP and Head of Research and Development at Immunocore, where he led the development and approval of the first T cell receptor therapeutic. Prior to Immunocore, Dr. Berman served as SVP and Head of AstraZeneca's Immuno-oncology (IO) franchise, responsible for strategy and execution of a broad IO portfolio. Dr. Berman has also held senior development roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, including Global Clinical Lead for the first approved IO checkpoint inhibitor and one of the first monoclonal antibodies for multiple myeloma, and served as the head of their early-stage IO portfolio.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Development Officer at Moderna, a company at the forefront of transformative medical innovation," said Dr. Berman. "The strength of Moderna's mRNA platform and its diverse pipeline position the Company to address some of the most challenging diseases of our time. I look forward to working with the exceptional teams across Moderna to advance our efforts to develop new treatments for cancer, rare and infectious diseases by harnessing the power of the immune system."

Dr. Berman received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He trained in pathology at the National Cancer Institute, followed by a fellowship at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna's product candidates in Phase 3 trials or filed for approval; the potential of Moderna's platform and pipeline; and Moderna's efforts to develop new treatments for cancer, rare and infectious diseases. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

###

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley

Head, Global Media Relations

+1 617-800-3651

Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

+1 617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire