Dog Vaccines Market Size to Hit USD 3.52 Bn by 2032, Registering at a CAGR of 6.8%, Growing Popularity of Preventive Veterinary Care

The Global Dogs Vaccines Market size was valued at USD 2.21 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.52 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2025 to 2032, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Dog Vaccines Market Key Takeaways

Ø Registering a CAGR of 6.8%, the global dog vaccines market size is projected to expand from USD 2.21 Bn in 2025 to USD 3.52 Bn by 2032, owing to increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases like rabies and parvovirus.

Ø Based on type of vaccine, attenuated live vaccines segment is expected to account for nearly 1/3 of the global dog vaccines market share in 2025.

Ø In terms of application, canine parvovirus segment is set to dominate the target industry, holding a market share of more than 1/4 in 2025.

Ø Regarding route of administration, injectable vaccines segment will likely account for about one-third of the global dog vaccines market share in 2025.

Ø As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest dog vaccines market analysis, North America is expected to retain its dominance, accounting for nearly 1/3 of the global market in 2025. This is attributable to increasing pet adoption, availability of a wide range of dog vaccines, and growing focus on preventive healthcare.

Ø Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for dog vaccines during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of rabies and other zoonotic diseases.

Increasing Pet Ownership Globally Spurring Market Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines prominent dog vaccines market growth factors. These include rising pet ownership rates across the globe and growing emphasis on improving pet health.

Countries like the United States and China are witnessing high pet adoption rates, as people seek companionship, joy, and emotional support. For instance, according to APPA’s 2025 Industry Report and Survey, around 94 million households in the United States own a pet. This surge in pet ownership is expected to boost growth of the dog vaccines market.

Pet spending is increasing significantly due to rising pet adoption rates and growing awareness about maintaining proper animal health. Pet owners are spending large amounts on immunizing their pets. This will continue to push the demand for dog vaccines during the forecast period.

Dog vaccines have become ideal preventive healthcare solutions for protecting animals from developing and contracting lethal diseases as well as for improving their immune systems. They allow pet owners to curb the spread of infectious diseases, improve their pets’ health, and minimize healthcare costs.

High Cost and Lack of Awareness Restraining Market Growth

The future dog vaccines market outlook looks bright. However, several factors are expected to hinder its growth to some extent. These include high cost of advanced vaccines and a lack of awareness.

Advanced dog vaccines like recombinant and combination vaccines are generally expensive. This higher cost can deter cost-sensitive pet owners from opting for these vaccinations, limiting overall dog vaccines market demand.

Many pet owners in low- and middle-income nations are unaware of the importance of regular dog vaccinations. This is also limiting growth of the dog vaccines industry. Similarly, advanced dog vaccines are also not readily available in many developing and underdeveloped regions.

Government Initiatives Creating New Growth Prospects for Dog Vaccine Companies

Governments and NGOs are constantly launching new mass dog vaccination drives as well as veterinary public health initiatives to tackle the burden of zoonotic diseases. For instance, the WHO, along with other agencies, has introduced the ‘Zero by 30’ initiative to eliminate human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030. Such initiatives will create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of dog vaccines during the projection period.

The prevalence of animal diseases worldwide not only affects animals' health but is also dangerous for humans. For this reason, various governments are adopting mass vaccination programs for animals to stop disease transmission from animals to humans. This is expected to create significant demand for dog vaccines.

Emerging Dog Vaccines Market Trends

Ø A key trend in the dog vaccines market is the rising popularity of preventive veterinary care. As the threat of another pandemic looms over the world, improving animal health has become a priority for pet owners and governments worldwide. Annually, billions of dollars are being spent on pharmaceuticals and vaccines to protect animals from a wide range of diseases as well as to improve their immunity. This will continue to create growth prospects for dog vaccine manufacturers during the forecast period.

Ø The growing pet humanization trend is also having a positive impact on the dog vaccines industry. Many pet owners consider their dogs as integral family members. As a result, they spend huge amounts on pet healthcare, including vaccinations.

Ø Advancements in vaccine technologies, including recombinant DNA technology and cell-based production systems, are paving way for the development of safer, more effective, and cost-efficient vaccines. This will likely boost the overall dog vaccines market value in the coming years.

Ø Companies are increasingly focusing on developing combination and multivalent vaccines, which protect against multiple diseases or strains in a single dose. These vaccines help reduce the number of injections required, thereby improving compliance among patients or pet owners.

Analyst’s View

“The global dog vaccines market is poised to witness rapid growth, driven primarily by rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, increasing pet ownership, and expansion of vaccination programs,” said senior analyst Nikhilesh Ravindra Patel. “Rising emphasis on preventive veterinary care will unlock new growth opportunities for dog vaccine manufacturers in the coming years”.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Dog Vaccines Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases Description : Cases of zoonotic diseases like rabies are increasing at an alarming pace across various regions. Impact: Rising incidence of these diseases will drive demand for dog vaccines. Growing Pet Humanization Trend Description: Many pet owners regard their dogs as integral family members, leading to increased spending on pet care. Impact: Growing emphasis on improving pet health and well-being will uplift dog vaccines demand. Government Initiatives Description : Governments across the world are launching new initiatives and programs to counter the burden of zoonotic diseases Impact : This will positively impact sales of dog vaccines.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in dog vaccines market report:

- Merck Animal Health

- Zoetis

- Kemin Industries

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- Bayer Animal Health

- Elanco Animal Health

- Vetoquinol

- IDEXX Laboratories

- Phibro Animal Health

- Ceva Santé Animale

- Virbac

- Merial (Sanofi)

- Heska Corporation

- Aratana Therapeutics

- Neogen Corporation

Key Developments

· In September 2024, Bioveta partnered with Vetina Healthcare LLP to launch the Biocan NOVEL vaccine range in the Indian market. These vaccines offer protection against lethal canine infections.

· In November 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim launched EURICAN L4 vaccine to protect dogs from the rising threat of leptospirosis.

· In June 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved Merck Animal Health’s NOBIVAC NXT Canine Flu H3N2 for protecting dogs against canine influenza.

· In April 2024, Sanofi launched Verorab in the UK for pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies. It is an inactivated rabies vaccine formulated to protect individuals from rabies.

Market Segmentation

Type of Vaccine Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Attenuated Live Vaccines



Inactivated Vaccines



Subunit Vaccines



Toxoid Vaccines



DNA Vaccines



Recombinant Vaccines



Others

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Canine Parvovirus



Canine Distemper



Canine Adenovirus



Leptospirosis



Bordetella



Rabies

Route of Administration Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Injectable Vaccines



Oral Vaccines



Intranasal Vaccines

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Veterinary Clinics



Animal Hospitals



Home Care Settings



Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

