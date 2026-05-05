Discure Technologies Appoints Dr. Ray Baker to its Board of Directors

Experienced interventional pain and spine leader joins Discure to support clinical strategy, regulatory advancement, and market-access preparation

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discure Technologies, a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering treatments for degenerative disc disease and other orthopedic disorders, today announced the appointment of Ray Baker, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Baker brings more than 30 years of experience across interventional pain, spine care, and medtech innovation. He joins Discure as the company builds on its first-in-human clinical experience and advances toward its pivotal study. In addition to joining Discure’s Board of Directors, Dr. Baker will support the company in a fractional Chief Medical Officer capacity. Discure is advancing the Discure System, a minimally invasive, implantable bioelectronic device designed to treat degenerative disc disease by addressing its underlying causes.

"Ray brings a unique combination of clinical credibility, operating experience, and perspective from having worked on both sides of the medtech landscape - helping build emerging companies and leading within large strategic organizations," said Yuval Mandelbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Discure Technologies. "His background in interventional pain and spine, together with his track record of guiding novel therapies through clinical development and toward market adoption, makes him exceptionally well suited to support Discure in its next phase, both on the Board and as Chief Medical Officer.”

Dr. Baker previously served as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Neuromodulation at Boston Scientific. Prior to that, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Relievant Medsystems, where he helped guide the company through clinical development, commercial introduction, and key reimbursement milestones ahead of its acquisition by Boston Scientific. He is a past President of both the North American Spine Society and the International Pain and Spine Intervention Society, and has advised CMS, the FDA, the CDC, and major private payors on spine and pain care.

“Throughout my career, I have seen how limited the treatment options are for patients suffering from chronic low back pain associated with degenerative disc disease," said Dr. Baker. "Discure's early clinical outcomes gave me confidence that this is more than a promising concept. It is a technology that could fundamentally change how degenerative disc disease is managed, and I look forward to working with the team as it advances toward its next stage.”

About Discure Technologies

Discure Technologies is a clinical-stage medical device company developing a minimally invasive, implantable bioelectronic device designed to treat degenerative disc disease by actively controlling the reintroduction of fluid, oxygen, and nutrients into the degenerated disc. Unlike existing symptom-focused treatments, the Discure System has the potential to be the first disease-modifying solution for degenerative disc disease, with the potential to reduce the use of opioids and the need for invasive back surgery.

The Company received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA and was accepted into the agency’s Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program (TAP), supporting a more efficient path toward market authorization and future patient access.

To learn more about Discure, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

The Discure System is an investigational device and is not available commercially.

CONTACT: Media contact: Helen Shik Shik Communications helen@shikcommunications.com