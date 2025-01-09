SUBSCRIBE
Dianthus Therapeutics to Webcast Presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 9, 2025 | 
NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the company’s participation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST in San Francisco.

A live webcast of the Company’s presentation may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com

