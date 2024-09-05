SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Three Healthcare Investor Conferences in September 2024

September 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the company’s participation and corporate overview presentations by Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, at the following healthcare investor conferences during the month of September:

  • Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on September 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York City
  • Cantor 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on September 17 at 10:55 a.m. ET in New York City
  • Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit on September 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET via Zoom

Live webcasts of the Company’s presentations at the Cantor and Stifel conferences may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com

New York Massachusetts Events Immunology and inflammation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Boy in a wheelchair looking out the window
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Dyne Touts ‘Unprecedented’ Dystrophin Expression in Phase I/II DMD Trial for Exon-Skipping Therapy
September 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Alnylam headquarters in Massachusetts/iS
Rare diseases
Alnylam Builds ATTR-CM Case for Vutrisiran With Strong Phase III Survival Data
August 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Regulatory
J&J Poised to Challenge Argenx With Myasthenia Gravis Filing for Nipocalimab
August 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Regeneron Sues Sandoz in Federal Court to Block Eylea Biosimilar
August 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac