Press Releases

Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in The TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

February 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company’s participation in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston. Marino Garcia, CEO of Dianthus Therapeutics, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 1:50 pm EST and will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

A webcast of this presentation may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com


