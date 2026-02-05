SUBSCRIBE
Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company’s participation in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 in New York City. Marino Garcia, CEO of Dianthus Therapeutics, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 am EST and will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

A webcast of this presentation may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

