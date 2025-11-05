SUBSCRIBE
Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Four Investor Conferences During November 2025

November 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the company’s participation in four upcoming investor conferences.

Marino Garcia, CEO of Dianthus Therapeutics, will participate in fireside chats and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following conferences:

  • Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston) - Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit (Virtual) – Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference (New York) – Fireside chat on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London) – Corporate overview presentation on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 1.30 p.m. GMT

Webcasts of these presentations may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com


