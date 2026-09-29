Dianthus Therapeutics Highlights Claseprubart Data Presentations Planned for 2026 AANEM Annual Meeting

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced one oral presentation and four poster presentations for claseprubart at the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting, taking place September 29 to October 2, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

“Despite important advances in the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, there remains a need for therapies that can provide consistent disease control while reducing the treatment burden for patients,” said Tuan Vu, MD, Professor of Neurology at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. “The sustained efficacy results and continued favorable safety profile observed for claseprubart in the Phase 2 MaGic open-label extension are encouraging and support its continued development as a potential differentiated treatment option for patients with gMG.”

“For people living with CIDP, functional impairment can have a substantial impact on everyday life, underscoring the need for new treatment options beyond IVIG,” said Richard Lewis, MD, Professor of Neurology at Cedars-Sinai. “The 75% response rate observed in the interim responder analysis of the first 40 participants completing unblinded Part A of the Phase 3 CAPTIVATE trial is encouraging, particularly given the consistent and clinically meaningful improvements demonstrated across multiple measures of function and disability in a broad patient population with varied prior treatment experience. These findings highlight the potential for claseprubart to offer a new approach to the treatment of CIDP.”

Oral Presentation

October 1, 2026, 1:21-1:29 p.m. ET

Industry-Supported Research Highlights | Presentation #149

CAPTIVATE Interim Analysis: A Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Claseprubart in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Presented by Richard Lewis, MD

Poster Presentations

September 29, 2026, 2:30-3:30 p.m. ET

MGFA Scientific Session | Poster #5

Sustained Safety and Efficacy Profile of Active C1s Inhibitor Claseprubart in Patients with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Presented by Tuan Vu, MD

September 30, 2026, 6:15-6:45 p.m. ET and October 1, 2026, 2:45-3:15 p.m. ET

Poster #186

Minimal Symptom Expression with Claseprubart, an Active C1s Inhibitor, in Patients with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Presented by Said Beydoun, MD

September 30, 2026, 6:15-6:45 p.m. ET and October 1, 2026, 2:45-3:15 p.m. ET

Poster #320

Upstream Versus Downstream Complement Blockade: Potential Mechanistic Advantages of aC1s Targeting in Myasthenia Gravis

Presented by Tuan Vu, MD

September 30, 2026, 6:15-6:45 p.m. ET and October 1, 2026, 2:45-3:15 p.m. ET

Poster #149

CAPTIVATE Interim Analysis: A Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Claseprubart in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Presented by Jeffrey Allen, MD

Presentations will be available in the Scientific Publications section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Claseprubart (DNTH103)

Claseprubart is an investigational, clinical-stage, potent monoclonal antibody engineered to selectively target the classical pathway by inhibiting only the active form of the C1s protein, a clinically validated complement target. Claseprubart is enhanced with YTE half-life extension technology designed to enable a more convenient subcutaneous, infrequently dosed, self-administered injection. Additionally, selective inhibition of the classical complement pathway may lower patient risk of infection from encapsulated bacteria by preserving immune activity of the lectin and alternative pathways. As the classical pathway plays a significant role in disease pathology, claseprubart has the potential to be a best-in-disease pipeline-in-a-product across a range of autoimmune disorders with high unmet need. Claseprubart was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis in May 2026.

Dianthus is building a neuromuscular franchise with claseprubart and expects to report top-line data from the Phase 2 MoMeNtum trial in Multifocal Motor Neuropathy in December ’26, to provide an update on timing of top-line data from Part B of the Phase 3 CAPTIVATE trial in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy by YE’26, and to report top-line results from the Phase 3 EMERGE trial in generalized Myasthenia Gravis in 2H’28.

Claseprubart is an investigational agent that is not approved as a therapy in any indication in any jurisdiction worldwide.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, express or implied statements regarding future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the expectations or plans for discovery, preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs, in particular with respect to claseprubart, and any developments or results in connection therewith, including the target product profile and administration of claseprubart; the anticipated timing of the initiation and results from those studies and trials; expectations regarding the clinical trial designs or indications; expectations regarding the time period over which the Company’s capital resources are expected to be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations; and expectations regarding market size, patient population size, and potential market opportunities, in particular with respect to claseprubart. Claseprubart is an investigational agent that is not approved in any indication in any jurisdiction worldwide. The words “opportunity,” “potential,” “milestones,” “runway,” “will,” “anticipate,” “achieve,” “near-term,” “catalysts,” “pursue,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “aim,” “target,” “commit,” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) generally identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward looking.

Actual results could differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, that preclinical testing of claseprubart and data from clinical trials may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later clinical trials, that the preliminary interim analysis based on a limited number of patients from the Part A open label portion of the claseprubart CAPTIVATE study in patients with CIDP may not be predictive of the results or success of the remaining patients treated in Part A or patients treated in Part B of the CAPTIVATE study, that the development of claseprubart may take longer and/or cost more than planned, that the Company or its partner may be unable to successfully complete the clinical development of the Company’s compounds, that the Company or its partner may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing its planned clinical trials, and that the Company's compounds may not receive regulatory approval or become commercially successful products. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025, and other filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Dianthus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Jennifer Davis Ruff

Dianthus Therapeutics

jdavisruff@dianthustx.com