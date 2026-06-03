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Dianthus Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 2, 2026

June 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it granted equity awards on June 1, 2026, to three newly-hired, non-executive employees. The inducement grants were approved by the Company's independent Compensation Committee and were made as material inducements to acceptance of employment with Dianthus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement grants consist of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 60,000 shares of the Company's common stock with a 10-year term and an exercise price of $89.45 per share. The options vest as to 25% on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and in equal monthly installments for the following 36 months. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of the Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Equity Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement.

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com


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