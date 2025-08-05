DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update August 13, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia and acute ischemic stroke, announced today that its second quarter 2025 financial results will be released after the markets close on Tuesday, August 12th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Wednesday, August 13th at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 8:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM CT Web access: https://app.webinar.net/BMb9EBAwZYP Dial In: (800) 836-8184 Conference ID: 29006

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on the Company’s website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 20, 2025, by dialing (888) 660-6345 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 29006#.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Corporate Contact:

Scott Kellen, Chief Financial Officer

(763) 496-5118 | skellen@diamedica.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer, Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Madelin Hawtin, LifeSci Communications

mhawtin@lifescicomms.com