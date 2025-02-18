Dialysis Market Size to Surpass USD 209.75 Billion by 2034

The global dialysis market was valued at USD 113.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 209.75 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.31% from 2025 to 2034. The global dialysis market growth is attributed to the increasing number of peritoneal dialysis patients and increasing demand for products, such as haemodialysis and dialysate.

Dialysis Market Key Takeaways:

· In 2024, services segment accounted largest market share 79%

· In 2024, product segment has contributed largest share 22%

· In 2024, haemodialysis dialysis segment has registered 57% market share

· North America has garnered highest revenue share 42% in 2024

· Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2034

U.S. Dialysis Market Size and Growth 2025 to 2034

The U.S. dialysis market size is evaluated at USD 35.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 66.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2025 to 2034.

Rising Renal Issues: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America dominated the dialysis market share 42% in 2024. The market growth in the region is attributed to the rising geriatric population suffering from renal problems. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries driving the market growth in the region. The U.S. is dominated the market growth in 2024. The market growth in the U.S. is attributed to the increasing demand for products and services, the rising prevalence of renal diseases, and the increasing prevalence of ESRD and CKD with greater treatment rates.

· For instance, in December 2024, Fresenius announced plans for a broad commercial launch of HDF in US markets in 2025. Hemodiafiltration (HDF) increases convective clearance by injecting large volumes of sterile replacement fluid into the bloodstream and removing an equivalent volume via ultrafiltration across the dialysis membrane.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The dialysis market growth in the region is driven by various factors such as rising well-developed regulatory framework and rising funding from public players to improve access to renal care. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the fastest-growing countries, driving the market growth in the region.

Dialysis market deals with treatment used to eliminate waste products from the blood, such as urea and creatinine, caused by faulty kidney function, and is frequently necessary for persons suffering from chronic renal failure. End-stage renal disease (ESRD) and kidney transplantation are both treated with this surgery. The blood is cleaned, excess fluid and toxins are removed, and electrolyte balance is restored, throughout the process. In addition, increased adoption of home dialysis and the increasing geriatric population are further anticipated to drive the market growth.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the dialysis market is rising innovation in dialysis technology, such as home dialysis equipment, portable dialysis machines, and more efficient dialysis solutions. These advancements reduce treatment times, enhance the convenience of treatment, and improve patient outcomes. The preference toward wearable technologies and home dialysis is gaining traction, helping reduce the burden on healthcare facilities and offering greater flexibility for patients, which further enhances the growth of the dialysis market.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in dialysis. The integration of AI technologies helps in dialysis care to improve clinical decision-making, optimize treatment plans, and predict patient outcomes. These AI-generated tools help in monitoring patient data and providing insights that improve long-term patient management and enhance personalized care, thereby being expected to revolutionize the growth of the dialysis market in the coming years.

Dialysis Market Trends

· The adoption of IoT: The rising adoption of the Internet of Things for long-term care and in-home care has grown rapidly in recent years. By boosting productivity, delivering real-time monitoring, and improving patient care, IoT devices have the ability to change healthcare.

· The increasing lifestyle changes: The increasing trend of lifestyle changes leads to kidney complications which is driving the growth of the dialysis market. The correlation between kidney complications and lifestyle factors has caused an upsurge in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Report Scope of Dialysis Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 120.93 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 209.75 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.31% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered Type, Dialysis Type, End User, Geography Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies Profiled Fresenius Se and Co. Kgaa, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Davita, Angiodynamics Inc., Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Corporation

Segment Insights

By Dialysis Type Insights

The hemodialysis segment dominated the dialysis market share 57.0% in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the rising technology in hemodialysis and the rise in the number of renal replacement therapies. Haemodialysis is one of the primary modalities for treating advanced chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. In addition, improvements in haemodialysis technology have made treatments widely available, less invasive, and more efficient and encourage patients to enhance treatment options.

The peritoneal dialysis segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing number of patients with end-stage renal disease and the rising geriatric population.

By Type Insights

The services segment dominated the dialysis market in 2024. The segment growth in the market is driven by increasing profit-driven business models and patient-focused care providers, growing emphasis on quality care delivery to patients, and the expansion of renal care centers with modern equipment for both urgent and chronic treatment across the globe.

The products segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing number of regional and local companies in the dialysis market to address the increased demand for innovative consumables and goods.

By End-user Insights

The hospitals segment dominated the dialysis market in 2024. The segment growth in the market is propelled by the increasing population in healthcare spending, expanding patient population with ESRD and CKD, and increasing favorable reimbursement offered by hospitals and renal facilities for renal treatments.

The homecare segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Homecare dialysis is a cost-effective therapy to treat end-stage kidney disease. In addition, the increasing launch of next-generation products for homecare dialysis is the major driver propelling the segment's growth.

Dialysis Market Top Companies

· B. Braun Melsungen Ag

· Baxter International Inc.

· Becton, Dickinson, and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

· Davita

· Angiodynamics Inc.

· Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

· Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

· Nipro Corporation

· Medtronic

· Asahi Kasei Corporation

· Fresenius Se and Co. Kgaa

Dialysis Market Recent Developments

· In January 2025, Multispecialty Hospital launched a free dialysis scheme worth Rs 1.4 crore annually. The aim behind this launch was to support economically underprivileged patients.

· In February 2025, the BALCO Hospital launched a dialysis unit in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district. The aim behind this launch was to provide relief to kidney patients. The establishment of this state-of-the-art unit will provide accessible and high-quality medical facilities to patients who require regular dialysis.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the dialysis market

By Type

· Product

o EQUIPMENT

§ Dialysis Machines

§ Water Treatment Systems

§ Others dialysis equipment

o Consumables

§ Dialyzers

§ Catheters

§ Other dialysis consumables

o Dialysis Drugs

· Services

By Dialysis Type

· Hemodialysis (HD)

o Conventional Hemodialysis

o Short daily hemodialysis

o Nocturnal hemodialysis

· Peritoneal dialysis (PD)

o Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

o Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By End User

· Dialysis Center and Hospitals

· Home Care

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

