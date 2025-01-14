Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Rising Valuation to Reach US$ 4.21 Billion by 2031

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Diabetic Kidney Disease Market size was valued at USD 3.03 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.21 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the global diabetic kidney disease market is driven by the increasing incidence of diabetes and rising geriatric population. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes is projected to rise from 415 million in 2015 to 642 million by 2040. Aging populations are at a higher risk of developing diabetic kidney disease as renal function declines with age. Furthermore, advances in treatment and rising awareness about diabetic kidney disease diagnosis and management are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the near future.

Key Market Trends:

The demand for combination therapy for diabetic kidney disease is growing rapidly. Combination therapy involves the administration of two or more drugs that work via different mechanisms. For instance, the combination of SGLT2 inhibitors with renin–angiotensin system inhibitors has shown promising results. SGLT2 inhibitors reduces kidney function decline in patients with diabetic kidney disease. Development of novel drugs and rising adoption of digital health platforms for diabetic kidney disease monitoring are some key trends expected to shape the market over the forecast period.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 US$ 3.03 billion Estimated Value by 2031 US$ 4.21 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Rising prevalence of diabetes Ageing population Restraints & Challenges Lack of awareness about the disease among general population Alternative treatment methods

Market Opportunities

The drug class segment of the diabetic kidney disease market is expected to be dominated by the ACE inhibitors subsegment, accounting for over 35% market share by 2031. ACE inhibitors help reduce protein in the urine and slow the progression of kidney disease in people with diabetes. Drugs like Ramipril, Lisinopril and Benazepril which belong to the ACE inhibitors class are widely prescribed for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

Oral route of administration is anticipated to hold the largest share of the diabetic kidney disease market during the forecast period. The oral route is the most preferred and convenient method of drug administration for chronic conditions like diabetic kidney disease. Over 60% of drugs prescribed for treatment of diabetic kidney disease such as ACE inhibitors, SGLT-2 inhibitors etc. are administered via the oral route owing to ease of use and improved patient compliance.

Key Market Takeaways

The global diabetic kidney disease market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by the growing prevalence of diabetes and rising incidence of kidney disease associated with uncontrolled diabetes.

On the basis of drug class, the ACE inhibitors subsegment is expected to hold a dominant Position, accounting for over 35% market share by 2031 owing to their efficacy in slowing the progression of kidney damage caused by diabetes.

By route of administration, the oral route is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, with over 60% share due to benefits like convenience of use and improved patient compliance with oral drugs.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global diabetic kidney disease market owing to high prevalence of diabetes in the US and Canada along with growing awareness about diabetes care.

Competitor Insights:

GSK

Sanofi

Novartis

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Recent Developments

In June 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Janssen's SGLT2 inhibitorInvokana (canagliflozin) for the treatment of DKD. This marked the first FDA approval of an SGLT2 inhibitor specifically for slowing the progression of kidney disease in patients with type 2 diabetes. Data from the Phase 3 CREDENCE trial showed canagliflozin reduced the composite renal outcome of end-stage kidney disease, doubling of serum creatinine, and renal or cardiovascular death by 30% compared to placebo in patients with diabetic nephropathy. The approval provides another treatment option beyond ACE inhibitors or ARBs for patients needing additional renal protection. Janssen is expected to see strong demand and uptake for Invokana as the only approved SGLT2 inhibitor for diabetic kidney disease.

In July, the FDA approved Travere Therapeutics' Sparsentan for the treatment of IgA nephropathy, a rare kidney disorder caused due to deposition of immunoglobulin A in the kidneys. Sparsentan, a dual angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor, showed statistically significant reductions in proteinuria compared to irbesartan, an angiotensin receptor blocker, in the phase 3 PROTECT study. While not indicated for DKD, off-label use of sparsentan is expected to benefit DKD patients with proteinuria.

