Detailed data from the landmark CORE and CORE2 pivotal studies of olezarsen for sHTG to be presented as a late breaker at AHA Scientific Sessions

– Ionis to host webcast on Saturday, November 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET to discuss results –

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that detailed data from the landmark pivotal Phase 3 CORE and CORE2 studies of olezarsen in people with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) will be presented during a late-breaking session, titled “Groundbreaking Trials in Cardiometabolic Therapeutics”, at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in New Orleans.

Ionis previously reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 CORE and CORE2 studies, in which olezarsen demonstrated a highly statistically significant reduction in fasting triglycerides and acute pancreatitis events with favorable safety and tolerability. Ionis plans to submit a supplemental new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year.

Presentation Details

Olezarsen in Patients with Severe Hypertriglyceridemia: The CORE-TIMI 72a and CORE2-TIMI 72b Trials Late-Breaking Session: Saturday, November 8, 9:40 – 9:50 a.m. ET Presenting Author: Nicholas Marston, M.D., M.P.H, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School



Webcast

Ionis will host a webcast to discuss the results from the CORE and CORE2 studies on Saturday, November 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties may access the webcast here. A webcast replay will be available for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiometabolic disease and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Ionis Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Ionis' business, the therapeutic and commercial potential of our commercial medicines, olezarsen, additional medicines in development and technologies, and our expectations regarding development and regulatory milestones. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and most recent Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these and other documents are available from the Company. In this press release, unless the context requires otherwise, "Ionis," "Company," "we," "our" and "us" all refer to Ionis Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals® is a trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ionis Investor Contact:

D. Wade Walke, Ph.D.

IR@ionis.com 760-603-2331

Ionis Media Contact:

Hayley Soffer

media@ionis.com 760-603-4679