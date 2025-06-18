DESKi Closes $6M Seed Round to Bring AI-Powered Heart Scans to Market

Funding follows FDA clearance and landmark trial validating novice-led cardiac imaging

BORDEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DESKi, a healthtech company developing AI-powered diagnostic tools in collaboration with clinicians and researchers, today announced the close of a $6 million seed round to support the U.S. and global market launch of its FDA-approved cardiac imaging software, HeartFocus.

The seed round was led by Racine², an impact-focused fund managed by Serena and Makesense, with participation from BNP Paribas Développement, Épopée Gestion, Good Only Ventures, Better Angle, and NACO, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine regional fund advised by M Capital. This group of leading European health and impact investors brings not only capital but deep alignment with DESKi’s vision to democratize access to early, AI-enabled cardiac care on a global scale.

This milestone builds on growing momentum for HeartFocus, which recently received FDA clearance, along with a Predetermined Change Control Plan (PCCP) that makes it easier to update and expand the software over time. Clinical studies also showed that even first-time users, guided by HeartFocus AI, can capture diagnostic-quality heart scans.

“This funding moves us one step closer to a world where early heart disease detection is possible at any point of care,” said Dr. Bertrand Moal, MD, PhD, CEO and co-founder of DESKi. “It allows us to continue improving HeartFocus and ensures that more providers can access the tools they need to deliver life-saving diagnoses.”

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. and around the world, yet access to echocardiography is often limited by a shortage of trained specialists. HeartFocus bridges this gap with real-time AI guidance that enables any healthcare professional to perform cardiac ultrasounds after just a few hours of training, making early diagnosis possible even in primary care, rural clinics, and other resource-limited settings.

“With Heartfocus, DESKi is tackling one of the most urgent challenges in healthcare: how to make life-saving diagnostics available far beyond the walls of a hospital,” said Léa Zaslavsky, Partner at Racine². “We are proud to lead this round and support the company’s evolution from clinical validation to real-world impact.”

“We invest in solutions that improve the patient journey for better care at better costs,” said Sophie Pierrin Lepinard, Director of Partnerships at BNPParibas Développement. “We believe HeartFocus is uniquely positioned to transform how cardiovascular disease is detected and managed worldwide, with faster access, and we’re excited to continue supporting the team as they bring innovation to a variety of care settings.”

“Épopée is honored to support this milestone and contribute to the international expansion of a high-impact ultrasound solution” said Camille Le Roux Larsabal, VC Partner at Épopée Gestion.

For more information, visit www.heartfocus.ai

About HeartFocus

HeartFocus is a revolutionary, AI-driven heart exam software that empowers any healthcare professional to perform world-class echos from any device, anywhere. Created in 2023 by French brothers Bertrand and Olivier Moal, HeartFocus leverages proprietary and ground-breaking algorithms trained on over 10 million data points and validated through clinical trials. Bertrand, a Medical Doctor with a PhD in biomechanical engineering, and Olivier, a Berkeley and EPFL engineering alum, were moved by the devastating impact of cardiovascular disease exacerbated by increasingly overburdened healthcare systems. Driven by the belief No heart can wait™, HeartFocus provides a life-saving solution for heart patients, facilitating early detection and disease prevention. In 2024, HeartFocus was awarded the coveted France 2030 Award by the French Ministry of Health and is currently partnered with several US and European app platforms and Software Development Kit providers to bring the technology to healthcare providers globally.

HeartFocus is the latest offering by DESKi, a provider of innovative AI products developed in conjunction with medical practitioners and researchers. For more information visit www.heartfocus.ai.

About Serena and Racine2

Serena is one of Europe's leading venture capital funds, with 1 billion euros under management.

In February 2025, the fund was recognized among the Top 5% value-add seed investors by Dealroom.

Founded in 2008, Serena invests at early stages, from seed to series A, and supports innovative and ambitious entrepreneurs' success to serve a better world. Born of the profound conviction that a venture capital fund should be at the service of its portfolio companies, Serena has set up the largest operational platform team in Europe and the most active startup community, the Serena Squad, with more than 550 active C-levels.

Serena focuses on AI, SaaS, Climate Tech, Deep Tech, and Impact. Serena has invested in more than 100 startups with several international success stories such as Dataiku, Malt, The Fork, Electra, Descartes Underwriting, Accenta, Lifen, and AramisAuto. Combating climate change, protecting biodiversity, promoting sustainability, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of Serena's DNA.

Racine2 is an impact investment fund operated by makesense and Serena for MGEN. With €85 million, it supports innovative and ambitious companies that generate a positive impact on society and its environment. The fund focuses on 4 areas: physical activity and sports, sustainable lifestyles, education for all, and preservation of the environment and health.

HeartFocus by DESKi Inquiries:

Pernille Bruun-Jensen

Chief Growth Officer

mediarelations@deski.ai

Investor Media:

Serena, Racine2: Heba Hitti, heba@serena.vc

BNPParibas: Sophie Pierrin Lepinard, sophie.pierrinlepinard@bnpparisbas.com

Épopée Gestion: Florence Echenschwiller, florence@epopeegestion.fr

NACo: Hortense Mellinger, h.mellinger@mcapital.fr

GoodOnlyventures: Geoffroy Vincent, geoffroy@good-only.vc

BetterAngle: Baptiste Hamel, baptiste@better-angle.com