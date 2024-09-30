Depixus Unveils MAGNA One: World’s First Laboratory Instrument for Analyzing Individual Biomolecular Interactions at Scale

Depixus’ award-winning MAGNA One instrument enables simultaneous real-time measurement of thousands of individual dynamic biomolecular interactions

Revolutionary, user-friendly platform delivers unprecedented insights into biology, empowering researchers to explore disease mechanisms and accelerate drug development

Launching at Discovery on Target, Boston, this is the first commercially available instrument of its kind

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Depixus, a pioneer in single molecule interactomics, is excited to announce the launch of MAGNA One, the world’s first consumer laboratory instrument for exploring individual biomolecular interactions at scale.





Based on magnetic force spectroscopy (MFS), this cutting-edge technology allows researchers across the life sciences and biopharma to analyze thousands of individual molecules in real-time, providing invaluable insights into disease mechanisms and accelerating the development of novel therapeutics.

The Depixus MAGNA One instrument provides detailed data from a wide range of interactions between diverse and challenging targets including RNA, proteins, small molecules, DNA, antibodies, and peptides. The simple experimental set up and user-friendly software allows repeated, non-destructive analysis of target molecules and binding partners to reveal the realities of biology, including heterogeneous and rare binding events.

Users can probe the energetics of complex multi-way interactions across a wide range of affinities, generating detailed kinetic and thermodynamic information. This supports confident lead selection, especially for complex drug types and targets, and provides an in-depth understanding of the molecular interactions that drive disease.

Depixus will officially launch MAGNA One at Discovery on Target in Boston – the leading event on novel drug targets and technologies for drug discovery professionals – from 30th September to 3rd October, and can be found at Booth #515.

Earlier this year, Depixus won the prestigious Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) 2024 Ignite Award, which recognizes innovative companies providing game-changing technologies in life sciences.

Dr Gordon Hamilton, CEO of Depixus, said, “Understanding the complexity and heterogeneity of biology at the molecular level is vital for deciphering disease and developing new therapies. We’re proud to launch the first commercial technology that unlocks the power of single molecule interactomics for all, and excited to discover how the research community put Depixus MAGNA One to work to see biology as it really happens.”

Visit depixus.com or email sales@depixus.com to discover how Depixus MAGNA One can accelerate your research.

