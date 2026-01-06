DEM BioPharma Announces Poster Presentation Featuring DEM301 at the 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

- DEM301 is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting a novel plasma membrane protein overexpressed in colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal malignancies -

- Pre-IND studies underway to support initiation of a Phase 1a/1b clinical study in 2H 2026 -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASCOGI--DEM BioPharma, Inc. (DEM Bio), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering novel targets for solid tumors and developing innovative, first-in-class, cancer medicines, today announced that preclinical data for DEM301, a first-in-class bifunctional antibody drug conjugate (ADC), will be presented at the 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI), taking place January 8-10, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

DEM301 targets a novel plasma membrane-associated glycoprotein protein, DEM-TXX, that is overexpressed in colorectal cancer and several other gastrointestinal malignancies. DEM-TXX plays roles in cell adhesion and myeloid cell suppression, and its expression is negatively correlated with disease progression, underscoring its potential significance in tumor biology.

“This ASCO GI presentation represents an important milestone for DEM BioPharma as we introduce DEM301 and its underlying biology to the oncology community for the first time,” said Nenad Grmusa, CEO of DEM Bio. “DEM-TXX emerged from our scientific founders’ functional genomics screen and validated by DEM BioPharma as a target that appears to contribute to immune suppression in GI cancers. DEM301 was purpose-built to translate that biology into a differentiated ADC designed with a dual mechanism of action to directly kill tumor cells while engaging immune-mediated mechanisms.”

DEM301 is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody drug conjugate composed of an afucosylated monoclonal antibody directed against DEM-TXX and conjugated to a clinically validated linker-payload. The molecule is designed to selectively target tumor cells expressing DEM-TXX while leveraging both direct cytotoxic delivery and immune-mediated mechanisms of action.

The preclinical data to be presented at ASCO GI will highlight potent and durable single-agent anti-tumor efficacy in preclinical models of colorectal and other GI tumors and a favorable safety profile in a humanized DEM-TXX mouse model, supporting advancement toward clinical development. DEM Bio is currently advancing DEM301 through preclinical pharmacology and toxicology studies and has initiated CMC process development and manufacturing development in preparation for a planned Phase 1a/1b clinical trial expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

ASCO GI Poster Presentation Details

Title: DEM301, a novel anti-DEM-TXX antibody-drug conjugate with potent anti-tumor activity for the treatment of gastrointestinal tumors

Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus Abstract Number: 159; available on the ASCO GI website

159; Date & Time: January 10, 2026, 7:00 – 7:55 AM PST

January 10, 2026, 7:00 – 7:55 AM PST Presenter: Sarah Carden, PhD, DEM BioPharma

About DEM BioPharma, Inc.

DEM Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering novel targets for solid tumors and developing innovative, first-in-class, cancer medicines. Our proprietary CRISPR-based functional genomic screening platform enables us to identify unique strategies to attack tumor cells and the tumor microenvironment (TME). For further information, see: https://dembiopharma.com/.

